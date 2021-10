CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The first Broadway in Chicago production will open in Chicago's Loop for the first time in 19 months. "We were the first industry to close and the last to reopen. Unlike our restaurants that were able to open with reduced capacity and handle carry out, we were totally dark during that period. We are thrilled to welcome everyone back," Raizin, president of Broadway in Chicago, told WBBM Newsradio.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO