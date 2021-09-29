Watch Bob Mould & Fred Armisen play Hüsker Dü’s “I Apologize” from upcoming Hardly Strictly Bluegrass fest
The 2021 edition of San Francisco's Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival is this weekend (October 1-3). This year is a mix of 15 live and 12 pre-taped performances, all of which will be live-streamed for free via the fest's YouTube and Facebook. Performances include Bela Fleck, Emmylou Harris, Kevin Morby, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Steve Earle, Terence Blanchard, Valerie June, Andy Shauf, and more. Check out the full lineup below and the and more details are here.www.brooklynvegan.com
