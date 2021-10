Today is the grand reopening of the Lumberyard in Pullman. Two restaurants in the Lumberyard, Poke-Man and Timber open this morning at 11:00. The Lumberyard is reopening under new management with independently owned and operated restaurants. It first opened in the Fall of 2018 before closing in March of last year. The large Quonset hut space on North Grand Avenue was repurposed from the old Pullman Building Supply location.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO