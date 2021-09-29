Sports Betting Set For Connecticut Debut

Connecticut residents can bet on sporting events beginning Thursday, but they will have to do it in person and at one of two places: Foxwoods Resort Casino or Mohegan Sun. “Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests and Connecticut residents,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the tribal nation, which runs Foxwoods. “With [the] NFL season in full force, it’s game on, and we look forward to a successful launch.”