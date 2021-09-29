CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Sports Betting Set For Connecticut Debut

By Connecticut Public Radio
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 8 days ago
Connecticut residents can bet on sporting events beginning Thursday, but they will have to do it in person and at one of two places: Foxwoods Resort Casino or Mohegan Sun. “Today we celebrate a new era for our Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, sports fans, Foxwoods guests and Connecticut residents,” said Rodney Butler, chairman of the tribal nation, which runs Foxwoods. “With [the] NFL season in full force, it’s game on, and we look forward to a successful launch.”

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

