The Kansas City Chiefs only have one player on injured reserve right now, but he’s an important one. Chiefs’ second-year LB Willie Gay Jr. looked like one of the best players on the defensive side of the ball during training camp this year. Unfortunately, his training camp and preseason has been stymied by injury. He suffered a concussion during camp that kept him out of some preseason action. Appearing in the final game of the preseason, Gay Jr. suffered a toe injury that landed him on injured reserve to start the season.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO