DENVER — Like the fans, even Mother Nature didn’t want to let their star shortstop leave. But that’s inevitable, and the writing has been on the wall, as Trevor Story has said, since the trade deadline debacle early this year. Story, a free agent after this season, has not outright said that Wednesday was his last home game with the Rockies. But he, along with his teammates and fans, clearly treated it as such.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO