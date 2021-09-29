CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This VPN service has given its servers a major boost

By Anthony Spadafora
 8 days ago
PureVPN has upgraded three of its most prominent locations with faster 20Gbps servers to give users of its VPN service a major speed boost. In the latest update to its server infrastructure, the company has added new 20Gbps (Gigabits per second) servers in the US and UK according to a new blog post. Based on initial tests, these new servers offer a massive two times VPN speed boost in two of PureVPN's most popular VPN locations in the world.

