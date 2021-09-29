Microsoft Surface Go 3 vs Apple iPad 9th Gen: Which is the best mainstream tablet?
A lot of companies have started offering cloud-based solutions for their services. As a result, the battle between “portable” and “capable” has never been so heated. Some people prefer having solid desktop setups in their (home) offices, while others, including me, would rather have a portable one. Microsoft and Apple offer devices for both usage cases, and the competition is getting intenser. This is the Surface Go 3 vs iPad 9th Gen, two portable yet mighty devices, head-to-head.www.xda-developers.com
