CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

‘Position-less’ Mavs: Does Dwight Powell Start at Center with Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis?

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 8 days ago

DALLAS - A few years ago, when it became clear that the Golden State Warriors had a chance at being dynastic, we made the observation that one of the keys to their roster was what we termed “The Interchangeable Man.”

Those Warriors employed a bunch of guys with similar multi-dimensional skill sets, and even similar heights and body frames (within reasons). Force them to switch their attack, or offense or defense? Didn’t matter.

The switch gave you no edge.

“The Interchangeable Man” reigned.

It’s now a “thing.” Whether you are a team with championship pedigree (like Golden State) or a team building from the bottom (Oklahoma City) or a team somewhere in the middle (Dallas), you seek a lineup that is so versatile and interchangeable as to be beyond definition.

That’s why, as Mavs training camp begins, we are so encouraged to see once again that while Luka Doncic is “the point guard,” he’s really so much more than that.

And it’s why, as coach Jason Kidd takes charge, We are a little befuddled to see him so strictly defining what Kristaps Porzingis “is.”

And, for that matter, why Dwight Powell has been tabbed as the (right-now) 5.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20i8ft_0cBudcWb00

The Mavs are labeling KP “a 4,” and the only reason we can see for this is because KP likes the label. Because next thing you know out comes a photo that shows a maybe starting five …

But now comes our man Chuck Cooperstein featuring news of Powell being the first-team center.

Why?

In OKC, Mark Daigneault has joined us in reflecting on the Warriors during their title runs in which guys like Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green had the ability to help them play “position-less” and bring the ball up upon getting a rebound.

That’s how he wants the Thunder team to get good. Positionless with pace. That’s how the Warriors got great.

“One of the things that is evident is the teams that are the most formidable in the NBA are the teams with multiple ball-handlers,” said Daigneault.

As Oklahoma City continues to build a roster over the next few seasons around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, it’s fair to wonder if they get something the Warriors proved, something Dallas needs to embrace: it’s not about egos or labels or titles - unless the “titles” we’re talking about are the ones Golden State cared about.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Former Warriors guard looking for another chance with Stephen Curry

The battle to become Stephen Curry’s next backup is heating up, as the Golden State Warriors continue to work out different guards for the job. The newest player to enter this competition is someone who already familiar with playing for the Warriors and Curry. According to TheWarriorsTalk on Twitter, the...
NBA
ngscsports.com

NBA Top 75 Players: 15 Players Likely to Join the List

The 2021-2022 NBA season marks the 75th anniversary of the league. Over the last 75 years, the league has seen thousands of players from all different backgrounds leave their mark on the game. Prior to the 1996-97 NBA season, the top 50 players were announced by commissioner David Stern. 25 years later, the league looks to announce a top 75 players list. It was also announced that this list would be a brand-new list. Because of this, it is likely that several players from the original list may not make the new list, with many players from the last 25 years making the list. The following 15 players are just some of the new players who are guaranteed or very likely to make the top 75 players list.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Dwight Powell
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Jason Kidd
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers eyeing Stephen Curry’s original Splash Brother

The Los Angeles Lakers have already built a dream team that would have been the greatest of all time in 2011. But it seems as though LeBron James and Co. aren’t done yet. The Lakers are rumored to be setting up a workout with former Golden State Warriors star and Stephen Curry’s original “Splash Brother,” Monta Ellis. This is according to a report from Empire Media Sports’ Alder Amo, who was able to get in touch with Ellis’ business manager Derrius Nelson to confirm the news.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavs#Luka Doncic Kristaps#The Golden State Warriors#Kp#Okc#Thunder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

New Lakers Coach John Lucas III Wants to Make LeBron James Pay for Dunking Over Him

Like every Chicago fan, I find myself thinking about the point guard who helped the Bulls become one of the best teams in the league in the early 2010s far too often. The former NBA journeyman has joined the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff after gaining previous experience with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will look to help head coach Frank Vogel lead the Lakers to their second championship in three seasons … and he will also look to give LeBron James some payback.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Austin Rivers had awesome reaction to Lakers roster move

Austin Rivers has been traded a total of five times in his NBA career, and there was a brief moment this week where the veteran guard thought he was on the move again. The Los Angeles Lakers signed undrafted rookie guard Austin Reaves to a contract on Monday. When Rivers saw Shams Charania of The Athletic report the news, he had to do a double-take. Rivers explained in a funny Instagram comment that he thought he read his own name and “was going to have to pack again.”
NBA
Popculture

Former NBA All-Star and Slam Dunk Champion Battling COVID-19 in ICU

A former NBA All-Star has a request for his fans. Cedric Ceballos went to social media on Tuesday to reveal he is battling COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) at a hospital. He posted a photo that shows him wearing an oxygen mask. "On my 10th day in ICU,...
NBA
Yardbarker

Marc Gasol joining NBA title contender after Lakers divorce?

The relationship between Marc Gasol and the Los Angeles Lakers came to a messy conclusion last week. After a season of disappointment, broken promises and ill will – the two sides opted to go in different directions. The Lakers maintain that one fairly significant reason led to their decision to...
NBA
Footwear News

Why Shareef O’Neal, the Son of NBA Icon Shaquille O’Neal, Has the Highest NIL Earning Potential on Instagram

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal made a lot of money on the basketball court. His son, college hoops star Shareef O’Neal, has potential to do the same. Sports media company The Action Network has revealed a list of college athletes, dubbed The NCAA Rich List, who could charge the most per sponsored Instagram post under the new name, image and likeness rules. To create the list, The Action Network said it used marketing and analytical tool HypeAuditor to reveal follower counts and engagement rates on the social media platform, with data accurate as of Sept. 10. The amount athletes could earn was...
BASKETBALL
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
415
Followers
596
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

Comments / 0

Community Policy