CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Google announces big AI-enhanced improvements for Google Lens

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Google’s Search On event this year, the company announced a number of big improvements to Google Lens. These improvements are for iOS, Android, and even on desktop. Google Lens, Google’s AI-powered image recognition service, was rolled out to Android phones back in 2017 as a spiritual successor to Google Goggles. However, until this year, it remained exclusively available on mobile phones. Google Lens also got a Material You update only recently. These three improvements are all pretty big changes to the platform, particularly as Google introduces more and more AI-based enhancements.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Google is automatically turning on 2FA — how to check your settings

If you think passwords provide enough security for your accounts, you’d be wrong. It’s important to protect your accounts with additional security measures like two-factor authentication (2FA), which allows you to use an app or a device for verification. Google already provides you an option to use hardware security keys,...
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET
The Independent

Best laptops 2021: High-performance devices for working from home or gaming on the go

The best laptop is the one that does what you need it to, and in 2021 you have the widest ever selection of brands, styles, prices and form factors to choose from.Maybe you’re working from home and – having considered and rejected the idea of dragging your desk onto the balcony – decided you want a fast and long-lasting laptop for tackling emails and taking Zoom calls in the sun. Perhaps your faithful old laptop has gone to the big blue screen in the sky and you’re finally ready to move on. Or you might be a student in search...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Lens#Google Search#Google App#Ios#Mum
SDTimes.com

Google Cloud announces managed continuous delivery service

Google today announced Google Cloud Deploy, a managed, opinionated continuous delivery service that makes continuous delivery to GKE easier, faster, and more reliable. Deploying container image artifacts into various environments remains a difficult task to many, and there are still no agreed-upon best practices. “Google Cloud Deploy is the product...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

The Nokia T20 is HMD’s first tablet with budget specs and a low price

After sharing a teaser for an upcoming tablet late last month, HMD Global has now unveiled the Nokia T20. It’s the company’s first Nokia-branded tablet, and it offers budget hardware at an affordable price. Read on to learn more about the new Nokia T20. Nokia T20: Specifications. SpecificationNokia T20. Dimensions...
TECHNOLOGY
SDTimes.com

SD Times news digest: GitLab 14.3, Improved Google Play Console user management, and Informatica and Snowflake announces on-prem to cloud modernization program,

GitLab announced the release of GitLab 14.3 with project-level security scan execution policies, next generation SAST to reduce Ruby false positives, group level permissions for protected environments and group access for the GitLab Kubernetes Agent. The project-level DAST and secret detection scan execution policies allow users to require DAST and...
SOFTWARE
thurrott.com

Google Announces New Android Features

Separate from the upcoming release of Android 12, Google is adding various new features across several recent Android versions. “With Android, you can look forward to your device getting better and better throughout the year,” Google’s Angana Ghosh writes. “From accessibility to Android Auto to features that make your life just a little easier, like Assistant and Gboard, we’re rolling out new features that help you do more, stay secure, and have more fun with your Android phone.”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
MedCity News

Google, Microsoft execs: AI should be designed to support, not replace, clinicians

Google and Microsoft, rivals in cloud computing, have turned their attention to healthcare as they look to win over hospital systems as customers. Google has struck long-running partnerships with insurer Highmark, where it plans to build tools to help patients to share health information between visits, and Mayo Clinic, where it is tasked with developing a suite of AI solutions. Microsoft, in the meantime, made one of its largest acquisitions to date, with its $19.7 billion purchase of clinical documentation company Nuance.
TECHNOLOGY
just-auto.com

Honda and Google improving connected services

Honda and Google have announced the two companies will integrate Google’s connected service into a new model which will come to market in the second half of 2022 in North America. The pair have have been collaborating since 2015 with the broader automotive industry to introduce the Android platform to...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Google Nest Hub and Hub Max get improved Spanish support in US

Spanish, the second most commonly spoken language in the United States, is now more accessible on Google’s Nest Hub and Hub Max smart displays. Google announced the expanded support today, noting that its smart home products can now display text in Spanish as well as English, plus they now support additional Spanish language queries and more.
RECIPES
snntv.com

Insider Tips on How to Improve Your Google Ranking

Originally Posted On: https://www.thewebdetective.info/blog/insider-tips-on-how-to-improve-your-google-ranking/. Your Google ranking is one of the most important metrics of your business’ success. If you’re not ranking at the top of the first page of Google, then you won’t generate very much traffic to your website. There are over 1.3 billion websites on the internet,...
INTERNET
Tom's Guide

Google Pixel 6 advert teases smart camera and AI features

A new Google Pixel 6 advertisement has teased a suite of smart features that upcoming phones are likely to have, potentially offering improved language translation and boosted computational photography. On Twitter, Rich Brome posted a shot of what appears to be an advert from the September 27 issue of The...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google brings improvements to driving mode, Android Auto

Whether you drive with your smartphone on the dashboard or if you have Android Auto on your infotainment system, Google is bringing several changes and improvements to help you drive better and safer. Expect to see updates to both Google Assistant driving mode and Android Auto itself. Google is also welcoming Honda cars to the family as they will have Google built into their cars by 2022. All these changes are meant to keep drivers informed, entertained and in touch without compromising their safety on the road.
CELL PHONES
talkandroid.com

Google Lens is coming to the Chrome desktop browser in the coming months

It’s not exactly a hardship pointing your smartphone at your computer screen but you’ll soon be able to access the feature directly from the desktop version of the Chrome browser. Google made the announcement during its Search On event, in which improvements to the mobile Lens function were also detailed.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Google rolls out big updates to Android Auto

Android Auto has been around since 2015 and since its inception it's gotten progressively more functional and aesthetically pleasing. According to a blog post published on Thursday by Google outlining the future of its automotive products, that trend looks to continue. The changes to Android Auto aren't groundbreaking, but they...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Google MUM is Coming to Lens

Google announced that their next generation super algorithm MUM is coming to their Google Lens product. This fulfills the promise of MUM which allows a user to search not just with text but with images as well. This event will impact informational publishers and if more consumers use Google Lens...
SOFTWARE
petapixel.com

Google Lens Soon to Allow Search with Photos and Text Combined

Google Lens, the company’s image recognition technology, will soon allow a smartphone’s camera to not only recognize objects in the real world but be combined with search terms to allow users to ask questions about what the camera sees. Google will add functionality from its Multitask Unified Model (MUM) to...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy