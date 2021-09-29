CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. Lawmakers Keep COVID-19 Regulatory Waivers for 6 More Months

By Marc Levy
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature is again extending hundreds of regulatory waivers that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had approved under its pandemic-related disaster emergency authority. Lawmakers voted unanimously Wednesday to add another six months to a prior extension they granted, as the delta variant of the coronavirus is causing a statewide surge...

