CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

3 reasons why Philadelphia 76ers should sell low on Ben Simmons trade right now

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iycrg_0cBucQdI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPN9i_0cBucQdI00

At some point, it has to become clear to the Philadelphia 76ers that Ben Simmons will not suit up with the team again.

The three-time All-Star point guard is a holdout from the early stages of training camp and has made it clear he wants to be traded. He’s refused to meet with 76ers players in the lead up to the 2021-22 season and doesn’t view himself as a fit with franchise cornerstone.

A recent report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne also suggests that Ben Simmons could very well opt to sit out the entire season should Philadelphia not trade him.

“When you talk to people close to Ben, I say, ‘Okay, worst-case scenario it takes all year,” the NBA insider reported recently . “Would he sit all year?’ And the answer right now is: ‘Yes.’”

Philadelphia’s previous asking price in Simmons trade talks with others teams was otherworldly. That included demanding four first-round picks, Andrew Wiggins and James Wiseman from the Golden State Warriors. The Sixers are asked for four first-round picks and two young players from the San Antonio Spurs. Both teams denied said demands in a blink of an eye.

Related: Ideal Ben Simmons trade scenarios

Now that this situation seems to be coming to a head, it’s time for the 76ers and front office head Daryl Morey to sell low on a Simmons trade. Here’s why.

Franchise continuity with the Philadelphia 76ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16D6mC_0cBucQdI00
Jun 20, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first quarter of game seven of the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Last season saw Philadelphia finish with the best record in the Eastern Conference before a premature exit in the NBA Playoffs. In the months since, the 76ers have attempted to paint a clearer picture of their future. That included handing Embiid a max contract extension .

Envision the 2021-22 season playing out with Ben Simmons technically remaining a member of the 76ers and creating even more drama behind the scenes. Reports from his camp continuing to call out the organization. In turn, head coach Doc Rivers remaining combative with an equally combative press group in Philadelphia. This drama could derail the 76ers’ season even more than a potential below-market return for Simmons.

Philadelphia 76ers could still net something solid for Ben Simmons

Unlike recent reports surrounding another Eastern Conference star , there’s still some solid trade value when it comes to moving Ben Simmons.

We’re talking a dude who is only 25 years old, has earned three All-Star appearances and is a reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year finalist. Those types of players don’t come down the pike on the trade block too often.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rCPsM_0cBucQdI00 Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: Nets, Lakers top dogs with training camp opening

Philly will have to continue to lower its asking price in a potential Simmons trade. That is known. But acquiring a combination of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and a first-round pick or two from the Minnesota Timberwolves would be a nice bounty. Andrew Wiggins, one of the Warriors’ lottery picks and a future first-round pick might work too. Either way, there’s still some value in moving Simmons.

The Ben Simmons fit has always been questionable

People will clown on Simmons for saying he’s not a great fit with Embiid. However, there’s an argument that can be made for this.

A truly dominating center in the low-post, Embiid also has some solid range outside. With that said, he’s not going to be mistaken for a long-range shooter. Having a point guard that can’t consistently connect from beyond the paint is not an ideal scenario for Philadelphia moving forward. We saw this first-hand during the team’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Wouldn’t a pairing of Beasley and Russell be a better fit than Simmons?

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum drops truth bomb on Ben Simmons’ Sixers future

Much of the talk heading into the start of the NBA season remains centered on the uncertain future of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons. The three-time All-Star has been in the trade rumor mill ever since the Sixers’ shocking elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference semifinals last season. The rumors have been running rampant as of late, from his reported desire to sign with a team out west to the rumored possibility of him sitting out the upcoming season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
The Spun

76ers Reportedly Make Decision On Ben Simmons’ Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers kicked off their 2021 training camp schedule with a media day on Monday. And just as he promised, three-time All Star Ben Simmons was no where to be found. Following his abysmal postseason performance this past season, Simmons demanded a trade away from the Philadelphia organization earlier...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Tony Kornheiser Says The Sixers Should Trade Ben Simmons For Bradley Beal

Everybody's talking about Ben Simmons right now. The former first-overall pick has reached out to the Philadelphia 76ers to let them know that he doesn't intend to play for the team anymore:. "In a looming standoff that could have lasting implications for the NBA, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star forward Ben Simmons...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Capela
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Malik Beasley
Bleacher Report

Sources: New Developments Emerge in Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers Standoff

The next revolution of the ever-spinning Ben Simmons trade saga has arrived. October 1 marks the date that the second 25 percent of Simmons' salary for the 2021-22 season—roughly $8.25 million—is due to the All-Star guard, but the Philadelphia 76ers do not intend to pay Simmons on Friday, league sources told Bleacher Report.
NBA
ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons catches heat from viral gator catcher

Philadelphia fans have never been known as the kindest and certainly aren't afraid to tell players on their teams how they feel. Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is now catching heat. Former Philadelphian Eugene Bozzi, who now lives in Orlando, Florida, did an interview with the CBS affiliate in Philadelphia....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Espn#The Golden State Warriors#Sixers#Ideal Ben Simmons#Wells Fargo Center
Distractify

Is 76ers Star Ben Simmons Going to Be Traded? Here’s What We Know

After five years with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons is ready to move on. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA star will not report to training camp. Adrian adds that Ben "intends to never play another game for the franchise." This comes after Ben's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 76ers Eyeing Malcolm Brogdon In Potential Ben Simmons Trade

No matter how much longer the Philadelphia 76ers hold out on trading Ben Simmons, it's really only a matter of time before he gets shipped to a different franchise. At this point, it's not really a matter of if -- it's a matter of when and where. Regarding the latter,...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Bleacher Report

Shams: Ben Simmons Turned Down Meeting with 76ers Players in LA amid Trade Rumors

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons remains committed to getting a trade away from the franchise and rebuffed his teammates who wanted to fly out to meet him in Los Angeles, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Charania reported Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle were among the delegation prepared...
NBA
SportsGrid

76ers Lose Control Of Ben Simmons Fiasco

The Philadelphia 76ers decided it’s time to go on offense regarding their wantaway player Ben Simmons. As a result, head coach Doc Rivers was dispatched to appear on ESPN’s First Take to publicly show that the organization is still in control of the situation. Philadelphia is trying to call Simmons’...
NBA
AllClippers

Bill Simmons Suggests LA Clippers Trade Paul George for Ben Simmons and 76ers' Treasure Trove

These truly are the dog days of the NBA, as Ben Simmons trade proposals continue to dominate podcast discussions across the internet. The latest comes from one of the most prominent names in the basketball media-sphere, a name that he shares with the All-Star in question: Ringer founder Bill Simmons. Simmons threw out one of the more daring proposals yet on his podcast Wednesday, suggesting the Philadelphia 76ers offer Simmons in exchange for the LA Clippers’ second-best player.
NBA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

21K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy