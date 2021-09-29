Hall & Oates Held a Parade of Hits in Fort Worth's Dickies Arena

For kids of the 1970s and '80s, Hall & Oates was a band that was always playing in the background as we lived our lives, but never a band we focused on. We'd only become aware of them after we learned their songs had bad words. Maybe it was because it was a tad poppy for the spirit of the time and always on the radio or MTV. Twenty-nine of their 33 singles charted in the top 40 and 16 of those were in the top 10. The duo is undoubtedly deserving of their 2014 induction into the hall of fame, and that catalog of familiar songs now serves them well.