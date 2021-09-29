CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

This Is What Happens When You Stop Taking Vitamins

By Maria Faller
Health Digest
Health Digest
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Suddenly stopping your vitamins can result in adverse reactions. It's better to stop vitamins one by one, and see how your body responds.

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel

How to know when you are getting an adequate dose of vitamin M12

One vitamin N 20 was the micronutrient essential for a health with very specific characteristics. I only learned that they are found organically in foods of pet origin , such as fish, meat, eggs or dairy products. Zero However, some studies assure that this vitamin is also found on specific...
NUTRITION
IFLScience

Here’s What Happens When You Eat Mostly Ultra-Processed Foods For A Month

Recent surveys have indicated that children in some developed countries now receive two-thirds of their calories from ultra-processed foods, leading to concerns over a lack of research into the impact that such a diet can have on physiology. To fill this knowledge gap, British doctor Chris van Tulleken recently switched to a diet consisting of 80 percent ultra-processed foods for 30 days, resulting in an array of negative changes to his body and brain.
NUTRITION
MindBodyGreen

When Should You Check Your Vitamin D Levels After Starting To Supplement?

If you've recently started supplementing with vitamin D, kudos to you. Though it might seem like a simple routine tweak, that tiny softgel, capsule, or tablet has a lot to offer—and can make a notable impact on your health and well-being.* (Seriously, tell your friends to get on the bandwagon! After all, 41% of us are insufficient in the sunshine vitamin.)
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#B Vitamins#Vitamin A#Vitamin D#Oregon State University#Americans#Business Insider#London Doctors Clinic
Woman's World

Eating Too Much of This Type of Food May Cause Hair Loss

Most of us are already familiar with the idea of healthy and unhealthy fats. Healthy fats such as avocado, olive oil, and salmon are linked to numerous health benefits, from better heart health to a stronger immune system. Unhealthy fats, including fat from red meat and fried foods, are associated with an increased risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Now, research suggests that a diet high in unhealthy fats may also be linked to hair loss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
EatThis

Getting Older? Sitting for This Long Every Day Is Dangerous, Says Study

If you feel like you spend far too much time each day staring at a screen, you're certainly not alone. The American Heart Association reports that the typical adult uses either a TV, smartphone, or computer for more than 10 hours per day. What goes hand in hand with screen use? Sitting down. After all, no one watches their favorite show or browses the web upright for an extended period of time.
HEALTH
Business Insider

People are developing diabetes after COVID-19. It might be because the virus messing with insulin-producing cells, new research suggests.

Some COVID-19 patients have been developing symptoms of diabetes after infection. This has scientists asking if COVID-19 could trigger diabetes. Early findings suggest that the coronavirus could be prompting the pancreas to self-destruct. The coronavirus could be harming vital cells in the pancreas and leaving people with diabetes , according...
PUBLIC HEALTH
UNR NevadaNews

If vaccinated people can get COVID, why should I get vaccinated?

In our last article we discussed breakthrough infections, which occur when someone who has been vaccinated gets COVID-19. Breakthrough infections lead a lot of people to ask the question, why should I get vaccinated if I can still get COVID-19? The answer is because if you’re vaccinated you will not...
RENO, NV
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine generates long-lasting immune memory

People who received low doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had strong immune memories of the virus six months after being fully vaccinated. Those carrying cross-reactive T cells from earlier exposure to other coronaviruses had greater immune responses after vaccination. The findings shed light on how lasting immunity develops after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Scientists discover link between farting and poor mental health

It’s a sign that you’re really keeping things bottled up inside. While farting is often considered a healthy bodily function, a new study suggests that excessive wind-breaking could also be a sign of depression, anxiety and other mental maladies. A team of international scientists happened upon the flatulence finding while researching how common farting and other gas-related symptoms are in the global population.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

More Evidence That Vitamin D Protects Against Severe COVID-19 Disease and Death

New research from Trinity College Dublin and University of Edinburgh has examined the association between vitamin D and COVID-19, and found that ambient ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation (which is key for vitamin D production in the skin) at an individual’s place of residence in the weeks before COVID-19 infection, was strongly protective against severe disease and death. The paper was published in the journal Scientific Reports September 14, 2021.
SCIENCE
Science News

50 years ago, scientists found a link between aspirin use and pregnancy complications

Aspirin and Birth Defects: Fetal Cell Inhibition — Science News, October 2, 1971. Although aspirin has triggered defects in rat and mice fetuses, the evidence suggesting aspirin taken by women during pregnancy can harm their offspring has been circumstantial at best. Now, however … [evidence shows] that aspirin can dramatically arrest the growth of human embryo cells.
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
785
Followers
304
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy