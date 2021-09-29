CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube bans anti-vaccine creators, misinformation, removes 130K videos

By Nexstar Media Wire, Fareeha Rehman
PIX11
PIX11
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lQKa_0cBuc9xQ00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Nearly a year after COVID-19 vaccines became available in the U.S., YouTube is expanding its crackdown on vaccine misinformation.

As of Wednesday, the platform had already kicked off a number of high-profile anti-vaccine creators, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The Google-owned video website updated its guidelines on Wednesday to add specifics for those spreading lies about “currently administered vaccines that are approved and confirmed to be safe and effective by local health authorities and the WHO.”

Here’s what moderators are looking out for :

  • Content alleging that vaccines cause chronic side effects, outside of rare side effects that are recognized by health authorities
  • Content claiming that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease
  • Content misrepresenting the substances contained in vaccines

YouTube said it has already removed over 130,000 videos for violating COVID-19 vaccine policies since last year.

There are exceptions to the new guidelines. If a channel doesn’t show display a pattern of promoting vaccine hesitancy, YouTube will allow it to upload personal testimonials about the vaccine. The platform will also allow content about vaccine policies, new vaccine trials, and historical vaccine successes or failures.

COVID-19 vaccine misinformation has been enough of a concern to health officials that the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory in July to warn Americans about the threat.

“Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health. It can cause confusion, sow mistrust, and undermine public health efforts, including our ongoing work to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

The surgeon general cited a study performed in the UK and the U.S. which showed “scientific-sounding misinformation is more strongly associated with declines in vaccination intent.”

In the advisory, Murthy called for social media and tech companies to address misinformation on their platforms.

Facebook and Twitter have also taken steps to do so.

An analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) found that just 12 people accounted for up to 73% of anti-vaccine content on Facebook platforms, when looking at posts between Feb. 1, 2021 and March 16, 2021.

Facebook responded to the analysis last month, saying it removed over three dozen pages, groups and Facebook or Instagram accounts linked to these 12 people. They also contend they have removed over 20 million pieces of content since the beginning of the pandemic for spreading COVID-19 and vaccine misinformation.

The “digital dozen,” as the CCDH called it, also accounted for up to 17% of harmful posts on Twitter.

Since December 2020, Twitter has shared its approach to removing COVID-19 vaccine misinformation, which includes removing tweets, placing warning labels on tweets that “advance unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines,” and allowing users to report specific tweets for misinformation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by widespread outage

Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were hit by a massive outage Monday, impacting potentially tens of millions of people as users flocked to other networks to sound off. "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products," Facebook spokesman Andy Stone said on Twitter, echoing similar statements from Instagram and WhatsApp.
INTERNET
The Independent

Oxford Covid jab creator criticises west for ‘embarrassment of riches’ in vaccine supply

One of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab has hit out at the west’s “embarrassment of riches” in vaccine supply as she called on world leaders to do more to ensure developing countries can immunise their populations during the next phase of the pandemic.In a letter published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Wednesday, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, of Oxford University, repeated the mantra that “no one is safe until we are all safe” and urged rich countries to play their part in the equitable distribution of vaccines.Countries that are less economically developed have received fewer jabs...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
actionnewsnow.com

What we learned from the Facebook whistleblower -- and how Facebook responded

It does not take a whistleblower to know that Facebook's vast platform is used to spread hate and misinformation. But now we do have a whistleblower: former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen. She alleges that the scale of the problem is much worse than the company lets on or the public understands, that Facebook hides evidence the platform is being used in this way and that its algorithm turbocharged US divisions by feeding hateful and wrong content.
INTERNET
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Back Online After Hours-Long Global Outage

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp social platforms crashed Monday morning in a massive service outage that lasted for hours. The outage reportedly began at 8:41 a.m. PDT and there was no immediate word from the Menlo Park-based company on the source of the outage. ALSO READ: Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen Emerges from Shadows with ’60 Minutes’ Interview “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook posted on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” ALSO READ: Facebook Asks Court To...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misinformation#Anti#Kron#The U S Surgeon General#Americans#U S Surgeon
AFP

Kids may be red line in Facebook regulation fight: experts

Facebook's previous major scandals barely dented its global dominance, but experts said Wednesday the tech giant may have hit a red line this time: evidence that it knew children using its apps were at risk of being harmed. However, this new revelation about Facebook's behavior has seemingly hit a raw nerve. 
INTERNET
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Fauci tells Republicans to ‘face reality’ after they accuse migrants of spreading Covid

Republicans attempting to blame the coronavirus crisis on immigration have been hit with a stern message from Dr Anthony Fauci: face reality.A recent poll from KFF showed that 55 per cent of Republicans polled believed that immigrants and tourists bringing in Covid-19 was the reason for the number of coronavirus cases in the US, compared with just 34 per cent of independents and 21 per cent of Democrats who viewed this as a reaosn for the spread of Covid.Asked about the poll and whether imigration was causing coronaviorus, Dr Fauci responded: “No, absolutely not.”“If you just look at the...
IMMIGRATION
PIX11

PIX11

2K+
Followers
680
Post
575K+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy