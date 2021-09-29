CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Ashanti Announces She’s Re-Recording Debut Album After Gaining Control Of Her Masters

By rebecahjacobs
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ox9r_0cBuc3f400

Ashanti is going to re-record her debut album now that she owns her masters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvcDX_0cBuc3f400

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

She announced the exciting news during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show this week, following in the footsteps of artists like Taylor Swift in an effort to gain control of her own music. The country-turned-pop star recently re-recorded her debut album, Fearless, after her masters were sold to Scooter Braun.

“It’s so surreal,” Ashanti told host Tamron Hall . “I have an amazing legal team, and I got my first record deal when I was 14 years old, so understanding and seeing how things have changed so much from then to now and conceptually understanding what you’re singing is so imperative, it’s so important nowadays. The fact that I’ll be able to re-record my first album, and put everything together.”

She went on to talk about finally owning the masters to her self-titled debut, saying, “It’s so humbling. It is such an honor. I’m so grateful. It’s such a blessing, you know, the fact that we are still here, we’re living through a pandemic, and these blessings are still coming in, it just makes me so happy again, so humbled, and such a believer.”

This move is a little confusing, since artists usually choose to re-record their work when they don’t own their masters–If Ashanti finally owns hers, what reason does she have to put out the project again?

Regardless, she’s excited about the opportunity, which you can see her talk about more down below:

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Becomes Third Rapper To Release No. 1 Album From Prison

YoungBoy Never Broke Again hasn’t let his current circumstance keep him from etching his name in the history books, as the incarcerated spitter becomes the first rapper to release No. 1 albums during the past three calendar years (2019, 2020, 2021). The Baton Rouge firebrand joins Taylor Swift as the only two artist in music to have achieved this feat. YoungBoy’s new album, Sincerely, Kentrell, topped the Billboard 200 this week, also making him the third rapper after 2Pac and Lil Wayne to top the chart while serving a prison sentence. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first hip-hop artist with a...
MUSIC
Popculture

Ashanti Drops Massive Music News Ahead of Debut Album's 20th Anniversary

Grammy award winner Ashanti has announced some major music news, sharing that she's now the owner of all of her masters and is now preparing to independently re-record her 2002 debut studio LP. "I first signed to a record label when I was 14 years old," she said in an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show. "Then see how things have changed so far. It is very important to have a conceptual understanding of what to sign."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Tamron Hall
Person
Ashanti
Person
Scooter Braun
wmleader.com

Taylor Swift’s Re-Recorded Red Album Gets New Release Date

——— We are never ever prepared for this kind of announcement—like, ever. On Friday, June 18, Taylor Swift surprised fans when she shared a big announcement on Twitter. As it turns out, the Grammy winner is set to release a re-recorded album of Red. on November 19. “I’ve always said...
MUSIC
NME

Summer Walker announces details of second album ‘Still Over It’

Summer Walker has announced details of her second full-length album – ‘Still Over It’ will arrive next month. The record, which lands on November 5, follows the singer’s 2019 debut album ‘Over It’ and EP ‘Life On Earth’, which followed six months later. In a new trailer for the album,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters
allkpop.com

T-ara's Qri announces her solo debut

The 34 year old Qri announced her solo debut on her Instagram with a single titled SURI SURI. The single is set to be released on September 26, 2021. So six of them already have their solo debut 😍 so proud of them . 🌻. 3. kailaluvskpop649 pts. 7 hours...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Yeasayer’s Anand Wilder announces debut solo album, shares “Delirium Passes”

Yeasayer broke up two years ago, and now co-vocalist Anand Wilder is launching a solo career. His debut solo album, I Don’t Know My Words, is due in 2022 via Last Gang, and in a new interview with Stereogum, he says "I was listening to a lot of Fairport Convention and that kind of stuff [while making the record]. Poly Styrene — her solo album Translucence. As far as contemporary stuff, I really love Aldous Harding and Cate Le Bon."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
upsetmagazine.com

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'. News of the full-length, set for release on 3rd December via Pure Noise Records, comes alongside a video for the record's opening track, 'Ketamine Jesus'. “Going into this record we knew we wanted to play with our sound a bit...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Raven Bush: the albums that shaped my debut solo record

Former Syd Arthur multi-instrumentalist Raven Bush recently released his debut solo album Fall Into Noise through PRAH Recordings. Away from the Canterbury specialists, Bush has explored more rhythmic and electronica areas of music more akin to his work as a producer and collaborator with artists like Ghostpoet and Mica Levi, on an album described by Prog as featuring "a welcome variety in between the glistening orbiting of percussive sequencers and vertiginous chord sequences".
THEATER & DANCE
djmag.com

Parris announces debut album, 'Soaked In Indigo Moonlight'

Parris has shared details of his debut album, 'Soaked In Indigo Moonlight'. Set for release on 19th November, the 10-track album marks Parris' first solo outing on can you feel the sun, the label he runs with Call Super, following a number of collaborative records with his label co-founder. The...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Benji Drops Debut Spillage Village Album, “Smile, You’re Alive!”

At the end of September, Benji dropped his debut album, Smile, You’re Alive! in collaboration with the rest of Spillage Village. The 13-track project also includes features from names like Jordan Hawkins, My Favorite Color, and Mars Jackson. “A whole lot has happened since we were here last, above all...
MUSIC
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
172
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy