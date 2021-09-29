CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Landstar (LSTR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

By Zacks Equity Research
 8 days ago

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.

In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could end up losing from a stock whose growth story is actually over or nearing its end.

However, the task of finding cutting-edge growth stocks is made easy with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.

Landstar System (LSTR) is one such stock that our proprietary system currently recommends. The company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.

Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.

While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this freight shipper and warehouser is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:

Earnings Growth

Earnings growth is arguably the most important factor, as stocks exhibiting exceptionally surging profit levels tend to attract the attention of most investors. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.

While the historical EPS growth rate for Landstar is 16.6%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 82.4% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 51%.

Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio

Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric exhibits how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.

Right now, Landstar has an S/TA ratio of 3.31, which means that the company gets $3.31 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.31, it can be said that the company is more efficient.

In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Landstar looks attractive from a sales growth perspective as well. The company's sales are expected to grow 44.5% this year versus the industry average of 18.5%.

Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions

Superiority of a stock in terms of the metrics outlined above can be further validated by looking at the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is of course favorable here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

The current-year earnings estimates for Landstar have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 0.4% over the past month.

Bottom Line

Landstar has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #2 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

This combination indicates that Landstar is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.


The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 50% or More

SoFi Technologies is a relatively small fintech that's growing by leaps and bounds. Invitae is quickly consolidating a highly fragmented market for genetic screening services. Renalytix is a niche diagnostics company that could save Medicare billions, shorten waiting lists for kidney transplants, and earn a great deal for shareholders in the process.
