CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Missy Elliot Reveals What Really Happened In The Studio With Aaliyah

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqu3C_0cBubpXY00
Photo: Getty Images

It's been more than 20 years since Aaliyah released the song " 4 Page Letter ," but fans are still theorizing why the late singer kept asking to "turn my music up" during the track's intro. Creating TikTok POVs where they pretend to be an annoyed Aaliyah asking for the music to be turned up louder, fans asked Missy Elliot to set the record straight.

Commenting on a skit that saw a fan impersonating Aaliyah and asking for the music to continue being turned up, and the producer arguing with "Aaliyah" while turning up the track, Missy Elliot joked "this skit is so d*** near what happened tho." Missy Elliot also provided the backstory behind the track, which was produced by herself and Timbaland .

"Fun fact, when I was in the booth singing this my engineer had the music to low so I was telling him to turn it up but Aaliyah thought I meant to do it so she sung it like I did on the demo but it was a mistake," Missy Elliot said. "But she loved it so we kept it like that."

Missy Elliot then revealed that she had told the engineer to actually raise the instrumentals on the track so that it would make sense for listeners. "And since Babygirl loved the mistake I told Jimmy the engineer to keep raising the music on the track everytime she said turn it up so it would make sense to the listeners so y'all wouldn't think we was crazy."

Aaliyah's music recently hit streaming services , after 20 years, with her complete catalog expected to arrive on October 8. You can stream Aaliyah's albums through iHeartRadio here .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Reveals Surprising Secret About Aaliyah’s ‘4 Page Letter’ Ad-Libs

Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliott often interacts with her fans on Twitter, sometimes unearthing some inside information involving her music industry past. On Wednesday (September 28), Misdemeanor provided a little insight into Aaliyah’s ad-libs on the 1996 One In A Million single,”4 Page Letter,” in which she begins the track with, “Yo, turn my music up. Up some more. Up some more. Up a little bit more.” According to Missy, it was all a happy accident.
MUSIC
MadameNoire

‘Turn My Music Up’: Missy Elliott Shares The Story Behind Recording Aaliyah’s Hit ‘4 Page Letter’

Missy Elliott sent Aaliyah fans into a heart-eye tizzy this week after she shared a special tidbit behind the making of one of the singer’s classic hits “4 Page Letter.”. The Grammy-award-winning artist and Timbaland helped the young star to produce the R&B hit, which appeared on her second studio album One In A Million in 1996, PEOPLE notes. Elliott’s heartwarming story about the “Are You That Somebody?” crooner came in response to a recent TikTok video that has gone viral of a comedian’s reenactment of what may have happened in the studio while Aaliyah was recording “4 Page Letter” decades ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Missy Elliot
Person
Timbaland
Person
Missy Elliott
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Shoots His Shot At Angela Simmons & Sends Love To Ex-Fiancée Erica Mena

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaming Music#In The Studio
thefocus.news

Who is Joie Chavis? Age and net worth of Bow Wow's baby mama

P Diddy’s latest leading lady is reportedly Joie Chavis, who has previously been in relationships with two other rappers. Here’s everything we know about her, including her age and career. P Diddy spotted with Joie Chavis. In early September, fans were shocked to see rapper P Diddy with Joie Chavis...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 51, Cozies Up To New Flame Joie Chavis, 32, On Luxe Yacht Vacation In Italy — Photos

Diddy and Joie Chavis were all smiles while hanging out and engaging in conversation on an impressive yacht before going to get lunch in Italy. Diddy‘s new relationship with Joie Chavis, 32, is continuing to thrive! The 51-year-old rapper was photographed having a great time with his new lady love while aboard a luxurious yacht in Italy on Sept. 11. They proved they know how to take in the last days of summer when they appeared to be having a conversation that was full of laughter and cozied up together in warm weather outfits.
CELEBRITIES
districtchronicles.com

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena & Safaree are back together

Love & Hip Hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree are back together again months after their messy split. The two rekindled their romance last night – at a 1970s party, and the pair spent the night together. The reconciliation popped off yesterday when both Safaree and Erica were filming the...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Blue Ivy Carter Made History At The VMAs

Blue Ivy Carter has once again made history, this time at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. On Sunday, the 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and JAY-Z won the best cinematography award for her part in her mom’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the youngest winner in VMAs history.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
CELEBRITIES
BET

‘Power’ Star Rotimi Expecting First Child With Vanessa Mdee

Rotimi is going to be a father for the first time. Via a PEOPLE photoshoot, the Power star revealed he’s expecting his first child with fiancée Vanessa Mdee. “We are super excited to welcome our son. As first-time parents, everything about this experience has been a brand-new challenge,” the couple said in a joint statement, according to PEOPLE. “We love it.”
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy