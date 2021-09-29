CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Women on corporate boards is good for business – and it’s California law

By Guest Commentary
CalMatters
CalMatters
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbNuq_0cBubCYZ00

In summary

Most California public companies had at least one woman on their board by 2020, but two lawsuits are challenging the law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6kxU_0cBubCYZ00

By Betty T. Yee, Special to CalMatters

Betty T. Yee is the California State Controller.

Change is easier for some than others. It’s true of California companies that have refused to add female directors to their boards, as required under SB 826 , a 2018 law that requires all public companies headquartered in California to appoint women to their boards.

Although the KPMG Board Leadership Center found that 96% of all California public companies had at least one woman on their board by the end of 2019, a few holdouts have filed two lawsuits questioning the law’s constitutionality, citing “sex-based discrimination.” These suits were initially thrown out but three 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges acted to reinstate them in June.

This decision is bad news for investors, including our state’s public pension funds.

According to research by McKinsey & Company , public companies in the top quartile for gender diversity were 25% more likely to outperform industry-median growth than bottom quartile companies. Credit Suisse Research Institute reports companies with women on their boards are more profitable, more productive and the workforce more engaged. A Morgan Stanley Capital International study found that over a five-year period, U.S. companies with three or more women directors reported earnings 45% higher per share than companies with no female directors.

For shareholders, these economic benefits have long led CalPERS, CalSTRS and other institutional investors to encourage public companies in which they invest to seek greater board diversity. In the fiscal year 2018-19, the pension funds contacted 85 California-headquartered companies that were part of the Russell 3000 to ask them to diversify their boards. During that year, approximately 67 women were appointed to boards. By the mid-2020, only five California companies that were contacted failed to appoint any women directors.

The embrace of board diversity is also happening nationally. In August, the Securities and Exchange Commission approved new Nasdaq listing rules that require a company listed on the exchange to have at least two diverse directors (at least one woman and one member of an underrepresented community) or the company will have to explain why it failed to do so. Companies will be required to disclose board diversity on an annual basis. The SEC also approved the implementation of a board recruiting service portal that will allow certain Nasdaq-listed companies to access a network of diverse candidates.

More work needs to be done.

Adopted in 2018, SB 826 requires every publicly traded company with principal executive offices in California to have at least one woman on its board by the close of 2019, and a minimum of two or three women directors, depending upon board size, by the end of 2021. Prior to the law’s effective date, women occupied only 16% of California-based corporate board seats in the Russell 3000. Today, women now occupy 28% of board seats.

Progress has been made in addressing the deficit of women around the board table. However, nearly half of public companies subject to the law must act to add women to their boards by year end to comply – creating an opportunity for 563 women to fill these board seats. Adverse court rulings would not only have a chilling effect on California’s efforts but would also undermine the actions of other states that have introduced similar board diversity measures.

The federal lawsuit filed by an ultra-conservative activist group, Judicial Watch , is expected to be heard in district court in mid-October. A state lawsuit, filed by another conservative organization, Pacific Legal Foundation , is expected to be taken up in Los Angeles Superior Court this week. If successful, the lawsuits would allow the “good old boys club” to remain in place – regardless of the law’s clear economic benefits.

It’s not extreme for board members and CEOs to look outside their comfort zones and expand the boundaries of their networks to seek women candidates of all backgrounds and experience. Bottom line, California boasts hundreds of women leaders with successful business careers. They would bring value-added experience to corporate boards – if given the opportunity.

_____

Betty Yee has also written about Proposition 15 , which proposed a tax on commercial and industrial properties to fund education and local governments.

Comments / 3

Related
hngn.com

Worth $1,100 Stimulus Check Coming Tomorrow To Some Americans; Here's What More To Expect

Three government stimulus payments helped millions of people handle basic costs and obligations during the pandemic. Families continue to suffer various problems as a result of the surge in delta variant cases and the loss of enhanced unemployment benefits. More than 2.9 million people have signed a petition demanding that all Americans get $2,000 recurring stimulus checks.
U.S. POLITICS
eastcountymagazine.org

WHAT DO CALIFORNIA’S NEW HOUSING LAWS MEAN FOR EAST COUNTY?

Rural areas and historic districts are exempt from landmark laws that change single-family zoning to allow more housing in some communities. October 2, 2021 (San Diego) — In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed two new housing bills into law. The main bill, titled SB-9, and its companion bill SB-10 are the work of California Senator and San Diego native Toni Atkins. Together, they represent the most sizable shift in California land use policy in recent decades.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Insurance Journal

Ninth Circuit Rules in Favor of California’s New Arbitration Agreements Law

A ruling in California has overturned an injunction against a new law preventing employers in California from making employees sign arbitration agreements as a condition of employment. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals recently vacated a preliminary injunction issued in 2020 that prohibited California from enforcing Assembly Bill 51, signed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Government
bloomberglaw.com

Wake Up Call: Most Law Firm Business Pros Are Women, Survey Shows

In today’s column, law firms’ spending on marketing is back up this year but still much less than before the pandemic; compensation for legal chiefs at mid-market companies is up sharply this year; DLA Piper announced new leaders for its diversity and inclusion effort. Leading off, women account for about...
ECONOMY
cbslocal.com

Gov. Newsom Signs 7 Laws Aimed At California’s Homeless Crisis

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP/CBS13) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed seven new laws on Wednesday aimed at addressing the state’s homelessness crisis, pleading with a skeptical public to have patience as the nation’s most wealthy and populous state struggles to keep people off the streets. Among California’s myriad of problems —...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Calls to action in California's reform laws growing louder

Calls to reform California's recall system are getting louder after a failed effort to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom cost taxpayers at least $276 million. In this week's "In Focus SoCal," host Tanya McRae sits down with State Sen. Josh Newman to discuss constitutional amendments that he'd like to see, including having the lieutenant governor taking over if a governor is recalled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Yee
Insurance Journal

California Enacts Nation’s First Law Regulating Warehouse Labor Quotas

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed a bill that limits warehouse employers like Amazon.com Inc. from setting productivity quotas, the first legislation of its kind in the United States. The new provisions require all companies using warehouse labor to disclose productivity quotas to employees and government agencies and bar...
CALIFORNIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

California’s Amazon-Inspired Warehouse Safety Bill to Become Law

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Wednesday intended to improve worker safety and lower injuries at shipping warehouses used by. The new law (A.B. 701) will require warehouse employers to describe to employees in writing the details of their expected production targets, or quotas. It also will prohibit managers from enforcing a target that prevents an employee from taking rest, meal, and bathroom breaks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CFO.com

Amazon’s Warehouse Productivity Measure Sparks New California Law

Amazon and other companies are mandated to disclose any quotas or workplace productivity measures for their workers in the state under a new California law, The Wall Street Journal reports. Other states could also follow suit. The law follows Amazon warehouse and other employees’ complaints about working conditions and injury...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Law#Sec#Kpmg#Lawsuits#Mckinsey Company#Calpers
eastcountymagazine.org

California laws

STATE SENATOR BRIAN JONES DISCUSSES HIS LEGISLATION SENT TO GOVERNOR, WILDFIRE SAFETY AND OTHER TOPICS. Hear audio from our radio show on KNSJ (updated with status on bills signed into law) October 3, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) – Last week, East County Magazine editor Miriam Raftery. Interviews State Senator...
CALIFORNIA STATE
marijuanadoctors.com

Ryan’s Law in California Allows Hospital Cannabis

Ryan’s Law in California Allows Hospital Cannabis. Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. On September 28th, 2021, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved new legislation that will help terminally ill patients in hospitals. Senate Bill 311 is also known as “Ryan’s Law,” and senator Ben Hueso sponsored it. It will allow patients to receive hospital cannabis, under certain conditions and diagnoses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Nov. 4

Politicians and public health experts across the U.S. have been working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for more than 19 months now—and once case numbers started to climb over the summer and vaccination rates started to wane, some local officials decided to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations in certain settings. In New York City and San Francisco, for example, everyone is required to show proof of vaccination before entering indoor restaurants, fitness centers, and entertainment venues. New Orleans has also adopted a similar approach, but the city does allow patrons to use a negative COVID test to bypass vaccination requirements. And now, another major city has voted to ban unvaccinated people from most indoor places with the strictest city-based vaccine mandate to date.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CalMatters

CalMatters

Sacramento, CA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

CalMatters is a nonpartisan, nonprofit journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s state Capitol works and why it matters.

 https://calmatters.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy