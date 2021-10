Manchester United have been knocked out in the third round of Carabao Cup after suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Ham United at Old Trafford on Wednesday. United started a heavily rotated side from their 2-1 victory over West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday, with forward Cristiano Ronaldo, midfielder Paul Pogba and defender Raphael Varane among the stars left out of the squad following a busy run of matches, while Bruno Fernandes was named on the bench.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO