CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Flood Insurance Program Expires Tomorrow Unless Congress Acts

Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Democrats and Republicans in Washington continue to haggle over government debt and spending, federal flood insurance is among the programs facing disruption. Without renewed funding, a government shutdown would begin after the end of the fiscal year tomorrow, Sept. 30, and authorization for the National Flood Insurance Program would expire then.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hammond Daily Star

FEMA making flood insurance unaffordable

Federal Emergency Management Agency is implementing a new plan that will price its flood insurance well beyond the means of most Louisianans and other Americans. FEMA’s madness – called Risk Rating 2.0 – would enact the biggest change in history to how the NFIP calculates flood insurance premiums. According to...
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

U.S. Senators See ‘Actuarial Disaster’ on the Horizon with Flood Risk Rating 2.0

U.S. senators from coastal states are predicting “an actuarial disaster” in the future once FEMA’s new flood insurance rating systems goes into full swing. In a press call on Sept. 30, Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy and New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez called for President Biden to delay the implementation of the National Flood Insurance Program’s new rating system, Risk Rating 2.0, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Insurance Journal

Rates to Rise for Millions of Homeowners Under National Flood Insurance Program

The federal government Friday rolled out a flood-insurance program revamped to reflect worsening climate change, a program that will raise rates for millions of homeowners in wealthy coastal areas and humble inland communities alike. The Federal Emergency Management Agency in April announced the first significant update to the beleaguered National...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
WTHI

Homeowners brace for more expensive flood insurance as FEMA launches changes to program

Homeowners in flood-prone areas are bracing for rising insurance rates as the Federal Emergency Management Agency launches a revamp of its flood insurance program. The changes to the National Flood Insurance Program mean than three-fourths of existing policyholders will see higher flood insurance bills, as climate change increases the threat of flooding from storm surge, extreme rainfall and river flooding across the country.
REAL ESTATE
kiow.com

Grassley, Colleagues Introduce Bill to Extend National Flood Insurance Program

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) today joined Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) in introducing legislation, the NFIP Extension Act of 2021, to reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) through December 3, 2021. “Unfortunately, Iowans are no stranger to severe flooding. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
tnledger.com

A torrent of opinions on federal flood insurance

For those who have grown weary of debating vaccinations, insurrections and recent elections, I offer a new subject for debate – flood insurance. With the recent devastation in Waverly, severe flooding across the country and the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ida, flood insurance claims are flowing into insurance carriers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) from all corners of the nation.
WEATHER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Marco Rubio
KREX

Default crisis dodged — for now — with Dem-GOP debt accord

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate leaders announced an agreement Thursday to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting an unprecedented federal default that experts say would devastate the economy. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared. Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose party has been […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Land Line Media

Highway reauthorization expires; FAST Act extension may be next

The House failed to approve a Senate-approved infrastructure bill before the highway reauthorization expired at the end of September. Even worse, Congress didn’t appear anywhere near the finish line as of the afternoon of Friday, Oct. 1. Without the necessary votes to pass the infrastructure bill, lawmakers began preparing a 30-day extension of the FAST Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Shutdowns#Mutual Insurance#Democrats#Republicans#Nfip#The U S Treasury#Americans#Namic
AFP

Senators on brink of stop-gap fix to US debt crisis

US senators neared agreement in the small hours of Thursday to stave off a catastrophic credit default after Democrats said they were close to accepting an offer from the Republicans to raise the debt limit for two months. Mitch McConnell, who leads the Republican opposition in the upper chamber of Congress, floated the truce as his party was set to vote against Democratic plans to hike the nation's borrowing cap until December 2022 -- prompting hours of negotiations late into Wednesday night. "We're making good progress. We're not there yet, but (we) hope we can come to agreement tomorrow morning," Schumer said after around 10 hours of talks. Republicans have pledged not to block the revised, short-term fix, allowing Democrats to "use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels to December," according to McConnell's offer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRON4 News

Senate reaches deal to avoid U.S. debt crisis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday an agreement has been reached with Republicans to extend the government’s borrowing authority into December, temporarily averting a debt crisis. “Our hope is to get this done as soon as today,” Schumer declared as he opened the Senate. In their agreement, Republican and Democratic leaders […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden's first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
floridianpress.com

Military Veterans Could Flood Congress in 2022

More and more Americans with a military history are joining the ranks of members of the U.S. Congress even though there is a nationwide effort by Progressives and anti-war proponents to demonize the U.S. military and the personnel that makes it run. As of the 2020 presidential election, there are...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tampa Bay Times

Big changes to the National Flood Insurance Program are going to mean higher premiums for most Floridians | Column

If you’re a homeowner or thinking of buying a home in Florida, you may want to read up on the latest flood insurance policy changes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is in the midst of rolling out one of the biggest changes to the National Flood Insurance Program since the program was established by Congress more than 50 years ago.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy