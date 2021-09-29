CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Conversation: illuminati hotties’ Sarah Tudzin Climbs to Her Peak on “Let Me Do One More”

By Sean Fennell
floodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlluminati hotties’ Sarah Tudzin knows how to open a record. Whether it’s the distorted, somber reflection of her first record Kiss Yr Frenemies (“Your shortlist goes on and on, it’s filled with things I couldn’t do”) or the referential, cheeky burst of energy that opened last year’s breakneck FREE I.H.: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For (“Let’s smash to a podcast, tomorrow mornin’ we’re cryin’ into a Denny’s Grand Slam”), she knows how to set a mood. Still, she might have outdone herself this time. “In every life there is a bell, one rounded curve of time or tell / I’m on the left half looking over,” she sings on “Pool Hopping,” the strong Song of the Summer candidate that opens her new album Let Me Do One More. And what an opening image that is—a singular moment amidst the gleeful sprint to the peak of her burgeoning career, a moment to glance over to the other side and scoff, come what may.

