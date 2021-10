Reno, Nev. (News 4 & FOX 11) — Washoe County is seeing a downtrend in new COVID-19 cases, but still a concerning number of COVID-19 related deaths. September was the 3rd deadliest month when it comes to COVID-19 related deaths, behind September of 2020 and January of 2021. The Washoe County Health District says our 7-day moving average is now down to 145.6 new COVID cases, which is less than half of the peak we experienced in the latest surge.

