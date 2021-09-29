CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Boy Scouts, “Wayfinder”

By Taylor Ruckle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the hands of a lesser artist, a song like “Charlotte” could wind up a piece of overbearing, cinematic sentimentalism. It comes about halfway through Wayfinder, the latest album from Boy Scouts—the project of Oakland-based singer-songwriter Taylor Vick—and its narrator looks back, briefly, on a 50-year relationship with the mother of their children. In Vick’s hands, it’s short and sweet, but never saccharine. It starts with slow strumming and sustained Hammond organ tones before building in bass, backup vocals, soft string scratches, and cymbal resonance—understated and ultimately trailing off in a cloud of bittersweet feeling.

undertheradarmag.com

Boy Scouts Shares Video for New Song “A Lot to Ask”

Oakland-based songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Boy Scouts (aka Taylor Vick) has shared a video for her new song “A Lot to Ask.” It is the latest song to be released from her forthcoming studio album, Wayfinder, which will be out next Friday (October 1) via ANTI-. Watch the video below. “I’ve...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Charlotte Cornfield Battles the Waves in “Drunk for You” Video

If you’ve ever watched a romantic comedy, or listened to a pop song, or been alive for over, like, 15 years, you probably know by now that love—or a thing that you call “love” in order to make it seem more important than it probably is—will tend to make you do some pretty dumb things. Even if it isn’t as extreme as straddling your roommate on a minibike on a cross-country voyage to mistakenly return a briefcase you thought this subject of affection left at the airport, it’s easy to feel disconnected from yourself in the aftermath of doing the exact thing you told yourself you wouldn’t for a person who doesn’t seem worth it. “Sometimes desire betrays logic, and you end up at somebody’s door even after you’ve talked yourself out of it, in all of the ways,” as Canadian songwriter Charlotte Cornfield puts it. “And that feeling can be intoxicating. And it can be painful.”
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

elbow Return with “The Seldom Seen Kid,” the First Track From Their Forthcoming Ninth LP

We’re just shy of the two-year anniversary of elbow’s last LP, Giants of All Sizes, and today we’re getting word on what the Manchester chamber-pop ensemble has been up to since the pandemic hit. Flying Dream 1, the group’s ninth studio album, will arrive on November 19, and ahead of it we’re getting the record’s first single today called “The Seldom Seen Kid.” It’s the same sort of lilting, orchestral number we’ve come to expect from the group, arriving with a video of the single’s full-band recording at Brighton’s Theatre Royal.
MUSIC
