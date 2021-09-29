Boy Scouts, “Wayfinder”
In the hands of a lesser artist, a song like “Charlotte” could wind up a piece of overbearing, cinematic sentimentalism. It comes about halfway through Wayfinder, the latest album from Boy Scouts—the project of Oakland-based singer-songwriter Taylor Vick—and its narrator looks back, briefly, on a 50-year relationship with the mother of their children. In Vick’s hands, it’s short and sweet, but never saccharine. It starts with slow strumming and sustained Hammond organ tones before building in bass, backup vocals, soft string scratches, and cymbal resonance—understated and ultimately trailing off in a cloud of bittersweet feeling.floodmagazine.com
