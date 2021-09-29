Crypto Hamster Goes Viral After Beating Human Investors: Who Is Mr. Goxx, How Does He Trade?
A hamster named Mr. Goxx is killing it in the cryptocurrency market and is consistently winning the game. Since June of this year, a cryptocurrency trader, which happens to be a hamster named Mr. Goxx, became popular for having its independent portfolio that trades from its state of the art cage, also known as the Goxx Box. The trading portfolio of this furry animal includes Bitcoin, TRON, and Ethereum.www.itechpost.com
