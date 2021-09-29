Crypto Hamster Goes Viral After Beating Human Investors: Who Is Mr. Goxx, How Does He Trade?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), a Dogecoin (DOGE) spinoff, is attracting renewed attention from investors as the coin continues its inexorable march toward new all-time highs. For the uninitiated, Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token created by an anonymous individual who is colloquially known as Ryoshi. ERC-20 is a widely used standard that is used to create smart contracts on Ethereum’s blockchain. The coins created by using this standard are stored and sent via Ethereum addresses. Shiba Inu is billed as a competitor to the more popular Dogecoin – a token that was originally created as a joke but has since turned into a major cryptocurrency.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO