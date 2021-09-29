CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Hamster Goes Viral After Beating Human Investors: Who Is Mr. Goxx, How Does He Trade?

By Elain Brown
itechpost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hamster named Mr. Goxx is killing it in the cryptocurrency market and is consistently winning the game. Since June of this year, a cryptocurrency trader, which happens to be a hamster named Mr. Goxx, became popular for having its independent portfolio that trades from its state of the art cage, also known as the Goxx Box. The trading portfolio of this furry animal includes Bitcoin, TRON, and Ethereum.

www.itechpost.com

