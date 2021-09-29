CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers OT Zach Banner returns to practice, clock starts on his activation off IR

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VE9ov_0cBuY4bx00

With regard to the myriad early-season problems afflicting the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line, the first step was taken Wednesday to one of the possible solutions.

Zach Banner returned to practice, the team announced. On injured reserve since the end of training camp as his rehabilitation from surgery on his right knee lingered, Banner was cleared to practice on the first day he was eligible. Under NFL rules, players must sit out three weeks after being placed on IR.

Banner’s return to practice opens up a 21-day window during which he can be put on the active roster. The Steelers (1-2) play at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and host the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks the ensuing two weeks, followed by a bye week. That means Banner could take more than a month to return to game action. If he’s not on the 53-man roster by the time the Steelers are scheduled to play at the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 31, he would be forced to miss the rest of the season.

Rookie Dan Moore Jr., who became the starting left tackle when Banner’s injury forced Chuks Okorafor to move to the right side, said it was “great” to have Banner back on the practice field.

“He’s always happy,” Moore said. “Zach is always an uplifting guy. Whether he’s out there or not, he’s going to be Zach.”

Banner won a competition to start at right tackle during 2020 training camp but suffered a torn ACL during the season opener at the New York Giants. Okorafor started the season’s final 15 games.

The Steelers re-signed Banner over the offseason to re-claim right tackle, moving Okorafor to the left side. But despite the modern timetable for ACL recovery typically extending far shorter than 10-12 months, Banner was not ready for a full practice workload during training camp. He was limited two 12 snaps in one preseason game and did not practice at all in the final weeks of camp.

The Steelers moved Okorafor back to the right side and inserted rookie fourth-round pick Moore at left tackle. Through three games, the offensive line has struggled, and neither Moore nor Okorafor has distinguished himself.

A fourth-round pick in 2017 who was cut by two teams during his first year in the league, Banner has 23 games of NFL experience but only one start and 85 career snaps at tackle.

Incidentally, the return of Banner to practice suggests official, if tacit, word that defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt and backup running back Anthony McFarland are not near a return to game action. Each remains on IR.

Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest news about the Pittsburgh Steelers here.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 4

Quarterback play in the NFL in Week 4 wasn’t always stellar. The Steelers, Texans and Dolphins need to reevaluate their depth chart at that key position. Quarterback is the most important position on a football field. Teams that don’t have a good one running the show know that better than anyone.
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ir#The Green Bay Packers#The Denver Broncos#The Cleveland Browns#Acl#The New York Giants
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers elevate wide receiver, pass rusher from practice squad to active roster

In response to the rash of injuries on the roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers have made a couple of roster moves ahead of its division showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals. With wide receiver Diontae Johnson out with a knee injury, Cody White has been elevated to the 53-man roster. Johnson hurt his knee on the final play of last week’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was unable to practice this week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Injury Report: Ben Roethlisberger returns to practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers continued with their Week 3 preparation as they host the Cincinnati Bengals in the first AFC North matchup of the season. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, one new player was added to the list while many others are holding steady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
steelersnow.com

Sights and Sounds from Steelers Practice: Banner, OL Work Run Blocking Drills

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Zach Banner worked with the rest of the offensive line for the second time during the 2021 regular season on Thursday, as he returns from knee surgery. Banner and the rest of the offensive line worked on run-blocking drills with line coach Adrian Klemm at practice at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side on Sept. 30, 2021.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: Green, Highsmith, Johnson, Smith-Schuster, Watt All Expected to Return to Practice

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers should be getting the bulk of their injured players back for practice this week, head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday. Tomlin said that he expects center Kendrick Green (right knee), outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (right knee), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and outside linebacker T.J. Watt (groin) all to practice this week.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers activate Banner from injured reserve

Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that some of the team's players currently on injured reserve might be close to returning to the Steelers. Wednesday, one did, as offensive tackle Zach Banner was activated off the NFL's three-week Reserve/Injured list. Banner was placed on the list at the start of the regular...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – T Zach Banner – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
steelersnow.com

Steelers Injury Updates: RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Returns to Practice, Remains on IR

Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice on Wednesday and was designated to return from the injured reserve list, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced. McFarland, who has been out since before the start of the season with a knee injury, joined the club at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side for the first time this regular season.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Tackle Joe Haeg making his first start with Steelers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Steelers are digging deep into their depth chart to fill out the offensive line for their game against the Packers this afternoon at Lambeau Field. With starting right tackle Chuks Okorafor out with a concussion and reserve guard Rashaad Coward out with an ankle injury, the Steelers called up Chaz Green from the practice squad. Green will be the swing tackle with Joe Haeg stepping into the starting lineup for Okorafor.
NFL
WBAY Green Bay

On the Clock: Steelers at Packers Reaction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY’s Packers panel, ‘On the Clock’ featuring ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels discussed Sunday’s Steelers at Packers game. Topic in this week’s show include:. • Aaron Rodgers: QB vs. GM. • Do Packers have enough depth?. • Trade...
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: Will Zach Banner Be Activated To 53 This Week?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
7K+
Followers
949
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy