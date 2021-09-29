New, artistic fencing being installed near Mary Roberts Rinehart Park in Glen Osborne

There’s a stretch of Beaver Street in Glen Osborne with an old, green pipe fence that crosses over the bridge above Mary Roberts Rinehart Park. The fence has seen better days — parts of it are rusty, corroded and weakened.

It is nearly a century old, according to William Boswell, president of the board of the Osborne Trail and Park Association, which oversees the park.

Most importantly, it’s not up to code. Wide spaces between the pipes could allow children or pets to climb through and take a fall.

A new, artistic fence — which will be up to code — is in the process of being installed in three phases to replace the old one. It’s made of powder-coated steel and features a beautiful leaf design. The first section cost $18,500 and was funded entirely by private donations. It was installed this summer.

The second and third sections are estimated to cost $20,000 each, according to Boswell. The second section should be installed by Nov. 1. Boswell said the third section should be in place next spring.

“The reaction that we’ve gotten to this from the public has been outstanding,” Bosworth said.

Glen Osborne Mayor Barbara Carrier is also on the board. Her son, Colin Carrier, who owns London Pattern: Handcrafted Metalwork in East Liberty, constructed the fence at cost, Bosworth said. That’s a good thing for the association, as its small annual budget — roughly $15,000 — mainly covers yearly maintenance.

“It was fun being here when Colin was installing the fence. People would stop and just say how beautiful it was. That’s the type of community this is,” Carrier said.

“I’ve been in local politics for 30 years,” Boswell said. “This has been my most satisfying project.”

The Osborne Trail and Park Association is currently accepting donations for the remainder of the project. Donations can be made online at mrrnaturepark.com or sent to OTPA, P.O. Box 303 Sewickley, PA 15143.