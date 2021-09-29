The Future Is Now!

This team has a decidedly late sixties through seventies stink to it. The culprit in those sorry years was Wellington Mara's refusal to delegate responsibility for the roster and front office despite the obvious fact that he was no longer capable of producing winning teams. Wellington took over a president of the club in 1965 after the death of his older brother, Jack. Jack's eldest son, Tim, then became vice-president. The relationship between Wellington and his nephew quickly degenerated into a bitter feud, mostly over Wellington's refusal to give up control and get a front office to help the Giants regain their past glory. The feud finally boiled over into the public in 1979 which prompted commissioner Pete Rozelle to step in and broker a peace between the two Maras which led to the hiring of George Young and eventually to the tremendous Giants teams of the 80s and 90s.