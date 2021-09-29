CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

This Weekends Matchup In Madison Is Critical For Harbaugh, No. 14 Michigan

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 8 days ago

The leading narrative for the Michigan Football program heading into the 2021 season seemed to center around a drastically improved culture.

Speaking at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis over the summer, senior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson didn't hold back when talking about the culture issues of the past - while also expressing optimism about the future.

“Clearly in 2018, 2019, something wasn’t right about the culture,” he said. “We shouldn’t be getting blown out by Ohio State if we’re competing at just as high a level as them, and it just didn’t make sense. Coach Harbaugh has been doing a great job of adapting and seeing what our team needs and changing what needs to be changed.”

Leading up to the week one match up against Western Michigan, senior wideout Ronnie Bell spoke about a sense of brotherhood that he's never experienced before.

"The team morale is the highest and best that I've ever seen on any team that I think I've ever been on - counting every basketball team, every baseball team, you name it," said Bell. "This team, and how much we love and care for one another, it's so - it just passes along so well throughout this team."

Much like Hutchinson, Bell gave much of the credit to head coach Jim Harbaugh.

"He's the head of the sword, he's the boss man," said Bell. "I feel like he's always been striving to get this energy. I feel like this has been the overall goal from the standpoint of how he wanted things to flow, team chemistry, team morale and how we love and care for one another."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHmNl_0cBuWd0l00

Though it's hard to quantify just how much of an impact things like "chemistry" and "brotherhood" have on the overall success of a team, all great teams of the past and present will tell you that having it is essential. Through the first four weeks of the 2021 college football regular season, the early results for Michigan look promising so far - save for a horrible offensive performance last Saturday against Rutgers.

The first real test for the Harbaugh and No. 14 Michigan comes this weekend in Madison against the Badgers at Camp Randall.

Through four weeks, the Wolverines (4-0) have built a smash-mouth offensive identity spearheaded by the one-two punch of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins. At just over 290 rushing yards per game on average, Michigan enters the weekend with the nations No. 4 rushing attack.

On the flip side, the Badgers (1-2) have had a rough start to the 2021 season that includes losses to No. 4 Penn State and No. 9 Notre Dame. While the record is less than ideal, Wisconsin still poses a formidable challenge to Michigan - particularly with the nation's No. 1 rush defense at just 23.0 yards per game.

Also working in Wisconsin's favor is the fact that Michigan hasn't won a football game in Madison since 2001. Sure, the Wolverines have only played five games in Madison during that span - but they still have zero wins. To help put things in perspective, many of the players currently on the Michigan Football roster weren't even born the last time Michigan won a football game in Madison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGeby_0cBuWd0l00

That brings us back to all of the talk about culture, brotherhood and its impact on the 2021 season.

As Michigan struggled to move the ball against Rutgers last Saturday, a sense of PTSD began to set in among the Maize and Blue faithful. With the rushing attack struggling and the second half play calling looking questionable at best, fans flocked to social media with the same thought in mind: same old Harbaugh, same old Wolverines.

Based on recent history, the most probable outcome this weekend in Madison is that the Wolverines come up woefully short. In fact, Michigan's last four trips to Camp Randall have resulted in losses by an average of 17.5 points per game.

So, is it just the same old Harbaugh and the same old Michigan - or are things really different this time around? One way or another, we'll find out on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

With The No. 9 Wolverines Rolling, It's Starting To Look Like This Might Be Michigan's Best Shot Since 2016

Though the first two weeks of the 2021 college football season, the Ohio State Buckeyes found themselves on the ropes to underdog opponents in back-to-back weeks. College football fans across the country turned their attention to Columbus during week two as No. 3 Ohio State struggled to come up with an answer for the high-powered offense of No. 12 Oregon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Loses 2022 Commitment

Earlier today, Clearwater (Fla.) Gaither edge rusher Mario Eugenio announced that he has decommitted from Michigan. Eugenio had been committed to the Wolverines since early-July and had always been one of the more vocal members of the class. The fact that things developed in a way that led to his decommitment is pretty surprising and may end up affecting U-M's pursuit of Cass Tech defensive tackle Deone Walker, as the two have gotten close.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

The Latest On Roman Wilson

Sometime yesterday rumors began to swirl that sophomore wide receiver Roman Wilson may have broken his wrist. Fortunately, that is not the case. The speedy pass catcher did tweak something in or around his wrist, but he's not expected to be hindered much or miss extended time. There's a chance he could play and play well this Saturday despite the slight injury.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
WolverineDigest

Juwan Howard Stays Hot On The Recruiting Trail

Juwan Howard absolutely crushed it with the 2021 class and is off to a great start in the 2022 class, which got a boost yesterday with the commitment of four-star power forward Gregg Glenn. Today, Howard has picked up a sharp shooting youngster in the 2024 class. Atlanta Lovett School...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Person
Ronnie Bell
WolverineDigest

Three Wolverines Who Came Up Big In Madison

In what was expected to be a near four hour slug-fest, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines spent the majority afternoon bullying the Wisconsin Badgers in Camp Randall Stadium. The result was a 38-17 victory for the Wolverines - their fifth on the season and their first in Madison since 2001.
MADISON, WI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Picks Up Big Time Commitment On Tuesday

It was another big day on the recruiting trail for head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday. Pompano Beach (Fla.) Calvary Christian 2022 four-star power forward Gregg Glenn was scheduled to announce his college decision LIVE on Instagram on Monday, but social media issues caused the announcement to be postponed.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 4, 2021

When your team is 5-0 and ranked No. 9 in the country, you can be happy and joke around a little bit at Monday's press conference. That's how Jim Harbaugh handled questions earlier today, but he also gave some really good answers when it came to Cade McNamara's play, Blake Corum's toughness and the overall approach that his team took inside Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State
WolverineDigest

Michigan Marching Up The AP Poll

In week one it was a 33-point beatdown of Western Michigan. In week two it was a 21-point drubbing of Washington. In week three, a 53-point massacre of Northern Illinois. Last week was a little rocky, but it was still a 7-point win over Rutgers. And yesterday, Michigan beat the brakes off of Wisconsin, 38-17, in Madison. Now, Michigan is a top ten team, and it's completely justified.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
WolverineDigest

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Pours It On In Madison

It wasn't always pretty, and it still feels like Michigan's offense has another level to it, but the Wolverines went into Camp Randall Stadium and emerged with a victory for the first time since 2001, and that's a big freakin deal. It doesn't matter that Wisconsin was unranked and 1-2 entering the game. They're always a tough, physical team and have always been a handful at home. Today, Michigan had the winning formula today to the tune of 38-17. Wow.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Previewing Wisconsin, JJ vs. Cade Argument, Over/Unders In Camp Randall

Michigan is a two-point underdog vs. Wisconsin, which is essentially a toss up in the world of college football. If Michigan can get a win in Camp Randall, however, it would be the first time in five tries and the first time in more than 20 years, making it a very big deal. It would also be Jim Harbaugh's first win as an underdog. Forget about the Badgers being 1-2, a win over Paul Chryst's crew would be a huge deal for the maize and blue.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

Recruiting Rundown: Sept. 30, 2021

With Michigan playing away from the friendly confines of The Big House for the first time this weekend, there's obviously no visitors to be concerned with but U-M did land a couple targets over the past week and there may be more on the way. Dillon Tatum commits to Michigan...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
632
Followers
569
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy