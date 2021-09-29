Suspects wanted in gas can theft investigation in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (Crime Stoppers) - The Crime Stoppers team is looking for suspects involved with gas can thefts in Pineville. On Sept. 28, around 3:10 p.m., at least two suspects approached a residence on East Medalist Road and stole two five-gallon gas cans filled with gasoline. According to surveillance video, two women exited a white truck and took the cans. One is described as a white female, about 18-21 years old, the other is described as a white female, about 21-25 years old. There was also a male driver, but no description was given.