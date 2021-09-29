CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forsyth, GA

How ‘accessible’ is the new City Hall?

By Don Daniel
mymcr.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week was suggested but as some said, “Glad it was just two days” as the county’s 200th birthday celebration came to a close Sunday. Having been around for the Sesquicentennial back in 1973, this celebration is one that will go down in the county’s history with a lot of events that will be talked about for time to come, such as the fly-over and the burying of the time capsule and the digging up of the 1973 capsules---yes there were two--- which the contents didn’t survive.

www.mymcr.net

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, GA
Hall County, GA
Government
City
Forsyth, GA
Monroe County, GA
Government
County
Hall County, GA
Forsyth, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp

Comments / 0

Community Policy