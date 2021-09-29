How ‘accessible’ is the new City Hall?

A week was suggested but as some said, “Glad it was just two days” as the county’s 200th birthday celebration came to a close Sunday. Having been around for the Sesquicentennial back in 1973, this celebration is one that will go down in the county’s history with a lot of events that will be talked about for time to come, such as the fly-over and the burying of the time capsule and the digging up of the 1973 capsules---yes there were two--- which the contents didn’t survive.