Welcome to Pollapalooza, our weekly polling roundup. Democrats in Congress have their work cut out for them this fall. They were able to cut a deal with Republican lawmakers to avert a government shutdown, but when it comes to passing the rest of President Biden’s agenda, including both an ambitious $3.5 trillion spending plan and a bipartisan infrastructure deal, Democrats have much to sort out. It’s still too early to say how much jeopardy either bill is in — assessing Democratic intraparty divisions is difficult — but the fact that Senate Republicans have said they’ll refuse to help raise the debt ceiling creates a real legislative challenge for Democrats.

