Sword Art Online Progressive Film Screens in Theaters in West in December

Sword Art Online is looking back on how far the anime has come with a new trailer for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night! The end of the massive Alicization saga left the Sword Art Online anime franchise in quite the pickle as the light novels are currently still shaping the next major arc of the series, Unital Ring, so instead the adaptation took a different approach. Taking on Reki Kawahara's official side series, Sword Art Online Progressive, the anime will be branching out into a new movie that explores the very first arc of the series in a new way.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO