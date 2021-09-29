CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sword Art Online Progressive Film Screens in Theaters in West in December

By Sep 29, 12:00
Anime News Network
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilm screens in U.S., Canada on December 3; Australia, New Zealand on December 9. Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will screen the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film in both standard and IMAX theaters in the United States and Canada on December 3 and in Australia and New Zealand on December 9. The movie will also screen soon in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Latin America. Tickets go on sale in the U.S. and Canada on November 5 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 9. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Teases New Figure Line of Asuna and Alice

The world of Sword Art Online is about to return thanks to its new feature-length film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night, which will revisit the events of the first season of the anime franchise wherein Asuna and Kirito attempted to make their way up a dangerous tower fit to bursting with monsters in the digital world. Now, it seems as if the isekai is set to return to the world of Alicization with two new figures that are set to arrive in the near future, bringing Asuna and Alice back to life.
COMICS
asapland.com

Sword Art Online: Alicization on Netflix

It took a very long time ‘Sword art online: alicization’ to come but it aired its season third in the last year. This is one of the most famous animes streaming on Netflix. This might have given its fan to ask about whether it is going to be on the Netflix or not? But sadly the third season of the ‘Sword art online’ is not available on Netflix.
COMICS
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Looks Back on the Past With New Aria of a Starless Night Trailer

Sword Art Online is looking back on how far the anime has come with a new trailer for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night! The end of the massive Alicization saga left the Sword Art Online anime franchise in quite the pickle as the light novels are currently still shaping the next major arc of the series, Unital Ring, so instead the adaptation took a different approach. Taking on Reki Kawahara's official side series, Sword Art Online Progressive, the anime will be branching out into a new movie that explores the very first arc of the series in a new way.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuki Kajiura
Person
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka
Person
Haruka Tomatsu
Person
Kirito
Twinfinite

Tales of Arise DLC Announced Including Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris Crossover

Today Bandai Namco hosted a livestream from Tokyo Game Show 2021 focusing on Tales of Arise and producer Yusuke Tomizawa had announcements in store for the fans. We learn that an update and free DLC will be released on October 7 including new difficulty levels. Easiest and Unknown will be respectively easier and harder than what the game included at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Sword Art Online Movie Reveals North American Release Date

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night is set to hit Japan later this fall, with many fans in the West wondering when it will finally come to North America, and luckily, Funimation has revealed when western audiences can expect the prequel story to hit theaters. Following the adventure of Kirito and Asuna early on in the first season of Sword Art Online, Progressive acts as a prequel that dives into the story of the two main characters attempting to escape their digital prison while ascending a tower filled with insane, monstrous threats along the way.
COMICS
Siliconera

Sword Art Online Alicization Lycoris DLC Delays Discussed

During TGS 2021, Bandai Namco’s Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris Producer Yosuke Futami offered an update on its DLC. Following a delay, the first major add-on Blooming of Forget Me Not is on the way. It is in the final check phase. Once debugging and playtesting is done, it will be submitted. In addition, more Blooming of Forget Me Not details will come up during TGS 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Here is Why Sword Art Online is Underrated

No anime quite divides anime fans like Sword Art Online. As one video claims, there are three types of anime fans – those who love SAO, those who like SAO but admit its flaws, and finally, those who outright hate the series. So, where do I fall on this spectrum?...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Sword Art Online#Imax Theaters#Canada#Japanese#Nervegear#Vrmmorpg#Aincrad
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Alternative Cinema’s Flaherty Film Festival Screening

This past week’s Alternative Cinema showing was a selection of films from the 2021 Flaherty Film Festival. This was the 66th year of the festival, which was founded in 1954 by Robert Flaherty’s widow, Frances Hubbard Flaherty. It was meant to be an interactive program of film or cinematic immersion, where the attendees would watch a series of films over the span of a week and discuss with select artists. The style is similar to a seminar, meant to inspire and encourage artists to explore digital cinema.
MOVIES
norwoodnews.org

New York Latino Film Festival Screened Largest Number of Films To Date

The New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF), billed as the nation’s premier Latino film festival returned to The Bronx from Sept. 13 to 19, with a combination of virtual programming and drive-in and in-person screenings held across the borough, as well as the FUTURO Digital Conference. It was NYLFF’s 22nd...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
Place
Tokyo, JP
Anime News Network

1st Space Battleship Yamato 2205 Film's 1st 14 Minutes Streamed

The official website for the modern Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato anime remakes began streaming the first 14 minutes from Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Zenshō -TAKE OFF-, the first of two planned films for the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage) sequel project, on Monday. The website also posted a visual of the six members who are joining the crew. The same visual will be on an advance ticket MoviTicke Card that will go on sale on October 8 for the second film.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Ranking of Kings Anime's Promo Video Previews 1st Episode

The official website and Twitter account for the television anime of Sōsuke Tōka's Ranking of Kings (Ōsama Ranking) manga began streaming on Friday a promotional video for the first episode. The web manga centers around Bojji, a deaf, powerless prince who cannot even wield a children's sword. As the firstborn...
COMICS
Deadline

Sundance Film Festival Sets Online Platform, Satellite Screens & Ticketing Details For Hybrid 2022 Edition

The Sundance Institute has launched the online platform for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, which is set to take place as a hybrid event from January 20-30, also naming theaters selected as its “Satellite Screens”, and unveiling ticketing information. The platform for the upcoming festival can be found here. There, festival-goers can explore the program, purchase tickets, experience the full program of features, short films, episodic work, and New Frontier projects, and engage with the Sundance community. Seven arthouse cinemas across the country were selected as this year’s Satellite Screen theaters, which will host a selection of Festival films during its closing weekend. These theaters...
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Rumble Garanndoll Anime's 3rd Video Previews Mia Regina's Opening Song

The official website for the Rumble Garanndoll (Gyakuten Sekai no Denchi Shōjo: Rumble Garanndoll, literally, Turnabout World's Battery Girl) anime began streaming the third promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "Fever Dreamer" by Mia REGINA. The anime will premiere on October...
COMICS
cogconnected.com

Kirito and Asuna from Sword Art Online Are Coming to Tales of Arise

New Content to Add Quest, Cosmetics, Artes from Sword Art Online. Tales of Arise will receive a collab DLC, starring one of the most popular Japanese franchises, Sword Art Online. Unlike the other cosmetic DLC’s already released for the game, the upcoming DLC will feature new gameplay and story content, as well as the usual cosmetics and weapons featured in other DLC’s.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Tales of Arise Sword Art Online DLC Trailer Released

The Tales of Arise Sword Art Online DLC trailer was released by Bandai Namco on Sunday, giving JRPG and anime fans alike excitement and insight into what exactly the in-game collaboration will entail. A partnership involving one of the most popular anime franchises in the past decade and one of...
COMICS
Variety

DR Sales Tempts World Buyers with ‘Carmen Curlers’ Series (EXCLUSIVE)

The trailer-blazing hair curlers invention from Denmark that took over the world in the swinging 60s is the topic of the new event Danish TV show “Carmen Curlers”, just picked up by DR Sales for global distribution. The distribution arm of Danish public broadcaster DR is launching the eight-part period drama at Mipcom in Cannes. The next event TV show from DR Drama behind the cult titles “The Killing,” “Borgen” and more recently “Cry Wolf,” is currently filming at DR’s own studios and in the Copenhagen area. The strong creative team takes in writer-creator Mette Heeno (“Snow Angels”), concept director Natasha Arthy (“The...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy