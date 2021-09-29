Sword Art Online Progressive Film Screens in Theaters in West in December
Film screens in U.S., Canada on December 3; Australia, New Zealand on December 9. Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will screen the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night anime film in both standard and IMAX theaters in the United States and Canada on December 3 and in Australia and New Zealand on December 9. The movie will also screen soon in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Latin America. Tickets go on sale in the U.S. and Canada on November 5 and in Australia and New Zealand on November 9. The film will screen in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub.www.animenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0