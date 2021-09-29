What was Monroe Co. like in 1921?

A birthday lends itself to a look back in time. This being Monroe County’s (MC) 200th birthday, county residents are rightfully looking back to its founding, and considering how things were back then compared to how things are today. I’d like to look back 100 years to 1921. Why? Because that was the year my father was born. If he were still alive, he’d be 100, half as old as MC. The 1921 world to which my father was born was much different than when he died. By the time he died in 2012, men had walked on the moon, and rovers had reached every planet of the solar system.