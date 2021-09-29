CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Long Beach, CA

Woman shot, robbed while parked near Traffic Circle in Long Beach

By Nathaniel Percy
Long Beach Press-Telegram
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was shot while sitting in her pickup truck by one of two robbers who took her wallet near the Traffic Circle in Long Beach Tuesday night, Sept. 28, authorities said. She had parked along the curb in the 4500 block of East Pacific Coast Highway, near Ximeno Avenue, and just finished a phone call when the men approached and pulled a gun around 10:25 p.m., Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey said.

www.presstelegram.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday. Federal prosecutors planned a news conference to describe the case that was brought in Manhattan federal court. It wasn’t immediately...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Reuters

Biden's CIA director creates unit focusing on China

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The career diplomat U.S. President Joe Biden named to lead the Central Intelligence Agency is creating a high-level unit aimed at sharpening the agency's focus on China, at a time of tense relations between the world's two largest economies. CIA Director William Burns said on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

African Union to start talks with WHO on malaria vaccine rollout

NAIROBI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Africa will start talks with the World Health Organization about getting the first approved malaria vaccine to the continent as soon as possible, the African Union's top health official said on Thursday, amid calls for funding for drugs beyond COVID-19. John Nkengasong spoke a day after the WHO said RTS,S - or Mosquirix - developed by British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) should be widely given to children in Africa.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Circle

Comments / 0

Community Policy