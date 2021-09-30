CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

QB battle: Virginia is rolling, as Miami still has questions

By TIM REYNOLDS
Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no question who Virginia will start at quarterback. That’s not the case with Miami. The Hurricanes (2-2) open their Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Thursday night against Virginia (2-2), and will be facing the national leader in passing yards per game so far this season. Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong is averaging 426 yards per game, and though it’s early, only seven quarterbacks in FBS history have ever finished a season averaging more.

