Disney's Encanto: Superb Songs By Lin-Manuel Miranda and the Studio's Most Relatable Heroine to Date

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A high school student in Georgia had a unique excuse for missing his history test. Luke Stevens didn’t want to miss his chance to spend time with “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who was attending a political event organized by his mother. So he enlisted the Tony Award winner’s help. “Miss Rosner, this is Lin-Manuel Miranda, I’m sorry he can’t be in your history class right now, but he’s with me,” Miranda says over the phone. “We’re going to be going over the Bill of Rights, and anything you may be covering right now. We cover a lot of it in about two and a half hours of ‘Hamilton.'” Stevens’ teacher tweeted, “OMG! I’m freaking out during the test.”

