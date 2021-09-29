CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy Adds Monthly Overdose Data to Dashboard

By John Tyson, The Welch News Editor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – In an effort to publish more timely data, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human R. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.

kelo.com

Minneosta drug overdoses on the increase

ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — Drug overdoses are increasing in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health reported an 18% increase in nonfatal, emergency department-treated drug overdoses in 2020 compared to 2019. Nonfatal overdoses rose from 6,196 in 2019 to 7,290 in 2020. Opioids and stimulants drove much of the increase,...
The Daily Collegian

Education project to help improve data on drug overdose deaths

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — A new Penn State-led project is educating coroners, medical examiners, and others in the death-certifier community in Pennsylvania about the reporting of substances associated with accidental overdose. The project, known as the Death Certifier Education Project, is a collaborative effort with the Pennsylvania Department of Health....
fox46.com

Accidental opioid overdoses out of control in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CJHARLOTTE) — The Hazel Pittman Center is the alcohol and drug abuse commission for Chester County. “So we provide alcohol and drug treatment for individuals who live in Chester County and sometimes surrounding counties primarily on an outpatient basis to assist them in obtaining and maintaining their sobriety from alcohol and other drugs and building the skills necessary for maintain recovery,” says Treatment Director Kristin Gibson.
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Cases of COVID-19 have begun to decline nationwide, and some health experts say the surge driven by the Delta variant seems to have peaked. But some states are bucking the national trend and are dealing with large increases in new cases and hospitalizations. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Half of Moderna Booster Recipients Have These 4 Side Effects, CDC Says

At the end of September, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officially approved a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for select groups of people in the U.S. The FDA is planning to discuss booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Oct. 14. That means for people who didn't get Pfizer, there's little to do but wait. But even if you can't get a Moderna booster yet, you still probably want to know what vaccine reactions you should prepare for. Thankfully, the CDC has released recent trial data that reveals the most common side effects of the Moderna booster shot.
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
Best Life

This Is When the Delta Surge Will End in the U.S., Virus Expert Says

The Delta variant dashed many people's hopes about the pandemic ending quickly when its spread caused a major summer surge. The highly contagious strain erased much of the progress made after the winter peak and even brought back safety protocols such as mask mandates in some places. But according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former Food and Drug Administration (FDA) commissioner, the U.S. will likely finally see the end of the Delta surge before too long. Read on to see when he believes the outbreak will come under control.
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

"Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many other parts of the country." Read on to see which states are on the list—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, the CDC Director Has a New Booster Update

Hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. are lining up for additional COVID vaccine shots. By Sept. 24, both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had authorized a booster for certain groups of people who had gotten a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior. More than 400,000 people got this additional shot the weekend after, and nearly a million people have already scheduled their Pfizer booster shot appointment, according to the White House COVID Response Team. Those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson have been warned to wait for their booster shots, and now the CDC has released a new update on what happens next.
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
deltadailynews.com

Court Says Religion Exemption OK To Allowing Avoiding Vaccine Mandates

New York state must temporarily allow exemptions from a mandate on Covid-19 vaccinations for health care workers with religious objections, a federal appeals court ruled, amid a spate of U.S. legal battles over vaccine and mask requirements. The ruling, in a case filed by three workers who sued to block...
srdtf.org

Real Side Effects of 3rd Covid-19 Vaccine BOOSTER Shot – Reported by CDC

People who’ve received the third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine are reporting rates of side effects similar to those after the second dose, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, relies on submissions...
