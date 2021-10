The 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event will return live to New York City on Nov. 8, with appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan included in the line-up of comics and musicians performing to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation. The event will take place at Alice Tully Hall at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Also scheduled to appear are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings and others to be announced. The annual event is presented by the Bob Woodruff Foundation and the New York Comedy Festival. The nonprofit Woodruff Foundation...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO