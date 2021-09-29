CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County lifts indoor mask mandate, but continues encouraging masking when possible

By Eli Walsh, Bay City News Foundation
 8 days ago
Santa Cruz County lifted its indoor mask mandate Wednesday as local health officials cited the county’s declining rate of viral transmission. County officials lifted the mandate, effective immediately, after Santa Cruz County moved into the “moderate” tier of community transmission, the second lowest level of viral spread as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

