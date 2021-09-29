Justin Fields still Bears backup when Andy Dalton (knee) healthy
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still the backup when Andy Dalton (knee) is healthy, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday. Dalton is considered week-to-week with a knee sprain, but Nagy has made it abundantly clear that the veteran will remain the Bears starter over Fields. Nick Foles is third on the depth chart. Fields completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in his first NFL start last week. The Bears have a much easier matchup in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.www.numberfire.com
