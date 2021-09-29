CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Justin Fields still Bears backup when Andy Dalton (knee) healthy

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is still the backup when Andy Dalton (knee) is healthy, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday. Dalton is considered week-to-week with a knee sprain, but Nagy has made it abundantly clear that the veteran will remain the Bears starter over Fields. Nick Foles is third on the depth chart. Fields completed 6-of-20 passes for 68 yards and was sacked nine times in his first NFL start last week. The Bears have a much easier matchup in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Matt Nagy said ‘you almost can’t even make it up’ how inept the Chicago Bears offense was in Justin Fields’ 1st start. But it’s not hard to imagine when looking at the team’s arc under Nagy.

Matt Nagy’s tenure as Chicago Bears coach reached a crisis Sunday afternoon when his stumbling offense, which has routinely been arrow down since the end of the 2018 season, was worse than ever in rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start. There’s never a good time for a historically bad effort, but having it coincide with the highly anticipated opportunity for Fields makes things ...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Did Justin Fields throw Matt Nagy under the bus?

The talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is how little head coach Matt Nagy trusts rookie quarterback Justin Fields. Fields might have offered his own criticism of Nagy after the team’s win in Week 4. One thing we knew about Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was his ability to bounce...
NFL
numberfire.com

Andy Dalton (knee) still Bears starter when healthy

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) is still the team's starter when he's healthy, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday. Justin Fields will make his first NFL start in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns as Dalton deals with a knee injury, but Nagy has made it clear that the veteran is still the starter when he's available. Despite the coach's comments, Fields has the talent to steal the job away while Dalton is sidelined. Fields' average depth of target (10.5 yards) is also more than twice as long as Dalton's (4.6), which improves the upside of Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Dalton is considered week-to-week for now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB rewind: Justin Fields’ bounceback start shows why the team drafted him. Adversity ‘brings a whole different person out of me,’ the rookie says.

With his first victory as an NFL starter under his belt, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields came to his postgame news conference Sunday feeling a sense of satisfaction. Fields’ predominant emotion did not seem to be relief, which would have been the easy default setting after the Bears responded to their Week 3 mess in Cleveland with a 24-14 thumping of the Detroit Lions. More so, Fields ...
NFL
NFL

Nagy noncommittal on Bears' starting QB with Andy Dalton, Justin Fields set to practice through injuries

Matt Nagy isn't ready to name a starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears' Week 4 tilt against the Detroit Lions. The coach reiterated Wednesday that his QB depth remains unchanged: 1. Andy Dalton, 2. Justin Fields, 3. Nick Foles. Nagy added that Sunday's decision would be sorted out when the club has a "clearer picture" of the health of the top two signal-callers.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Detroit Lions
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields will make his 2nd-career NFL start Sunday for the Chicago Bears after Andy Dalton is downgraded to doubtful

After spending the week determining who would start at quarterback against the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears announced Saturday night that rookie Justin Fields will get the nod Sunday at Soldier Field. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton was downgraded to doubtful as he continues his recovery from a bone bruise in his left knee. Coach Matt Nagy on Friday said the starting quarterback would be a ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why is Matt Nagy handling Justin Fields and the starting QB role the way he is? And was the coach forced to hand over play-calling duties?

The Chicago Bears haven’t named a starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, and judging by the questions in Brad Biggs’ weekly Bears mailbag, fans aren’t happy that Matt Nagy hasn’t pledged to stick with rookie Justin Fields. Other popular topics: the change in play callers, the lack of targets for tight ends and the Bears’ land deal in Arlington Heights. ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

‘This is Justin’s time. Let him grow.’ What Justin Fields’ QB promotion and Matt Nagy’s sudden 180 mean for the Chicago Bears in 2021 — and beyond.

Matt Nagy made the landmark decision at some point Tuesday. Justin Fields would remain the Chicago Bears starting quarterback. Not only for their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and not just until veteran Andy Dalton was fully healthy again. Fields will be the top dog full time. For the rest of the season and beyond. No turning back. Nagy shared that news with his quarterbacks ...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer’s Wife Tweeted About His ‘Night Out’

Urban Meyer’s wife, Shelley Meyer, was apparently aware of his night out in Columbus – at least part of it, anyway. On Saturday, alleged photos and videos of the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach enjoying himself at a bar went viral on social media. It didn’t take very long for the first-year NFL head coach to start trending on Twitter, with reactions pouring in from the sports world.
NFL
thecomeback.com

New Urban Meyer video emerges, throwing cold water on apology

Monday morning. Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer apologized over photos and a video that went viral over the weekend showing him at a bar cavorting with a young woman who was decidedly not his wife. In his apology, Meyer explained that he was out having dinner with his family but...
NFL
SB Nation

Cam Newton revealed the real story of why he was cut by the Patriots

It’s been almost two weeks since the Patriots cut Cam Newton, and now the QB has responded in one of the most frank, fascinating interviews pro football has ever seen. On Friday morning Newton released a 45 minute video titled “My Side Of The Story,” where he sat down with his father, Cecil Newton Sr. to discuss his process of getting cut.
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Just Ended Joe Buck’s Entire Career, Makes Hilarious Cheap Shot

Largely considered one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Former NFL All-Pro Peyton Manning is also a pretty funny guy. Peyton Manning went into the NFL Hall of Fame earlier this after a prolific professional football career. The “Sheriff” played 18 seasons in the NFL. Most of those seasons came with the Indianapolis Colts, a team he would win a Super Bowl with. In the latter stages of his career, Peyton Manning played for the Denver Broncos, with who he is also won a Super Bowl. Manning holds numerous NFL passing records accumulated through his nearly two decades in the league.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy