Justin Fields still Bears backup when Andy Dalton (knee) healthy

Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) is still the team's starter when he's healthy, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated Wednesday. Justin Fields will make his first NFL start in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns as Dalton deals with a knee injury, but Nagy has made it clear that the veteran is still the starter when he's available. Despite the coach's comments, Fields has the talent to steal the job away while Dalton is sidelined. Fields' average depth of target (10.5 yards) is also more than twice as long as Dalton's (4.6), which improves the upside of Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney. Dalton is considered week-to-week for now.

