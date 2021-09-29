Ignore Greta: Britain should be proud of the industrial revolution

It was the most telling moment of the battle for Brexit in 2016. On the eve of the campaign, Sir Stuart Rose, the official head of the Remain side, appeared before the Treasury Select Committee and was challenged by the Labour MP Wes Streeting about immigration and its impact on wages. ‘‘If free movement were to end following Brexit,” Streeting asked “is it not reasonable to suppose that we could see increases in wages for low-skilled workers in the UK?” Without missing a beat Rose replied: ‘If you’re short of labour, the price of labour would go up. So Yes.” He then added: “But that’s not necessarily a good thing.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 HOURS AGO