Ignore Greta: Britain should be proud of the industrial revolution
Is there nothing in British history that cannot be co-opted and used against us? Woke historians get a kick out of trashing our imperial legacy. SNP publicists rewrite the history of the Union. And now, green warriors, led by Greta Thunberg, want us to regard Britain’s part in the industrial revolution as a source of shame, an original sin for which we must all repent. Even Michael Gove has previously talked of us having a “moral responsibility” to lead on climate change.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0