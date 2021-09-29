CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ignore Greta: Britain should be proud of the industrial revolution

By Jeremy Black
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Is there nothing in British history that cannot be co-opted and used against us? Woke historians get a kick out of trashing our imperial legacy. SNP publicists rewrite the history of the Union. And now, green warriors, led by Greta Thunberg, want us to regard Britain’s part in the industrial revolution as a source of shame, an original sin for which we must all repent. Even Michael Gove has previously talked of us having a “moral responsibility” to lead on climate change.

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Being ‘elitist’ is part of the BBC’s raison d’être

Talking to The Daily Telegraph earlier this week on the podcast Chopper’s Politics, the new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries spoke about the homogeneity of the BBC. Previously she had stated that the Corporation must be a “beacon for the world” but, she felt, there was a stumbling block. If the broadcaster is to reach out to every corner of the globe, it needs to think about who it recruits. “It needs a less elitist and snobbish approach,” she said. In other words, Dorries feels that Auntie Beeb is too posh.
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Planet Normal: 'Boris Johnson is in complete denial about the dire place this country is in'

The Prime Minister’s first Conservative Party Conference speech in two years was joke-heavy, but for Telegraph columnist and Planet Normal podcast host, Allison Pearson, it was no laughing matter. “It sounded like a victory speech… But this speech came after eighteen brutal months of lockdown, of deaths, of school closures, of an epidemic of mental health problems, of bankruptcies. There are queues to get fuel, queues to see a GP, the threat of no turkey at Christmas.”
POLITICS
Telegraph

Thursday morning UK news briefing: What could doom high-wage gamble

Boris Johnson the showman is back. The Prime Minister used his high-energy Conservative party conference speech - his first in person in two years - to defend his manifesto-busting National Insurance tax rise and declare the NHS to be "the priority of the British people". Justifying his decision to raise...
ECONOMY
Telegraph

Post-Brexit Britain risks putting the cart before the horse

Blunder or brilliance? In one of the most eyebrow-raising moments of the Brexit referendum, Lord Stuart Rose said wages would rise if the UK voted to leave the EU. Panicked Remain campaigners attempted to retract the comment by their chairman and former boss of M&S but they were quickly seized by the Leave side, including Boris Johnson. Lord Rose argued he had been misquoted.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Michael Gove
Telegraph

Is the long-suffering public beginning to tire of jocular 'boosterism'?

Party leaders’ speeches to their conferences are complicated events to judge. They have several audiences—delegates in the hall, the media, interest groups, the electorate—but only one, those listening in person, can give any kind of instant feedback. By that limited metric, the prime minister’s brisk comic turn in Manchester yesterday was a success: the audience roared with laughter and applauded with reddened palms.
POLITICS
Telegraph

So, what makes a great ‘Today’ presenter?

How rude is it to tell someone to “stop talking” when you’ve just asked them a question, and they’re in the middle of responding? Nick Robinson, interviewing the Prime Minister on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday morning, did just that. Boris Johnson, appearing on Today for the first...
ENTERTAINMENT
Telegraph

Boris continues to confound his critics, but problems lie ahead

It is unlikely that Stoke Poges has ever before featured in a party conference speech but the Buckinghamshire village took centre stage in Boris Johnson’s address to the Tory faithful in Manchester yesterday. It was in the parish churchyard of St Giles that Thomas Gray in 1751 wrote his Elegy lamenting the “mute inglorious Miltons” who lay there never having had the education, opportunity or privilege to fulfil their latent talents.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Why I won't be celebrating this so-called 'wage rise'

It was the most telling moment of the battle for Brexit in 2016. On the eve of the campaign, Sir Stuart Rose, the official head of the Remain side, appeared before the Treasury Select Committee and was challenged by the Labour MP Wes Streeting about immigration and its impact on wages. ‘‘If free movement were to end following Brexit,” Streeting asked “is it not reasonable to suppose that we could see increases in wages for low-skilled workers in the UK?” Without missing a beat Rose replied: ‘If you’re short of labour, the price of labour would go up. So Yes.” He then added: “But that’s not necessarily a good thing.”
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Revolution#Britain#Politics#Uk#British#Snp#Union
Telegraph

Never has a campaign been as self-defeating as Insulate Britain's

If the police won’t, or can’t, because of loony woke protocols, the rest of us will do it instead. So, earlier this week a bunch of burly blokes removed Insulate Britain criminals from the middle of Wandsworth Bridge, and waved the cars through. Good on ‘em. I punched the air as I watched the clip.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Tory MP says living on £82,000 salary is ‘really grim’

Conservative MP Sir Peter Bottomley said that some MPs are finding it “really grim” to live on a salary of £82,000.The Worthing West MP said that the annual salary, which does not include expenses and perks, should be higher.The median salary in the UK is just over £31,000, according to the Office for National Statistics.In an interview with the New Statesman, Sir Peter insisted that MPs should get paid as much as GP – about £100,000 on average in England.An increase of £18,000 a year to MPs’ salaries would represent a pay rise of almost 22 per cent. The...
U.K.
The Independent

Lord Frost accuses French of being ‘unreasonable’ after threatening to cut UK’s energy supply in Brexit row

Lord Frost has criticised a French minister for threatening to cut off the UK’s imported energy supply amid escalating tensions over post-Brexit fishing licences. The Brexit minister claimed it was “unreasonable” to suggest the UK was acting in bad faith when it came to allocating post-Brexit fishing licences to French boats and urged Paris to “keep things in proportion”. It came after Clement Beaune, France’s Europe minister, said on Tuesday it would “take European or national measures to exert pressure on the UK” after it emerged that the UK had rejected a number of applications by French boats to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
24/7 Wall St.

ZEUS: Here is where the COP26 climate conference will succeed — and fail

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights NEW YORK (Callaway Climate Insights) — Billed as the last best chance to save the Earth from global warming in coming years, next month’s United Nations summit will bring political drama, protests, new national promises, and inevitably, disappointment to Glasgow, Scotland, in a rain-soaked, Covid-threatened carnival of climate chaos. Expectations are […]
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Johnson vows 'long overdue' revamp of UK's post-Brexit economy

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday, vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. Shrugging off panic-buying at petrol stations, bare supermarket shelves and retailers' warnings of a bleak Christmas to come, the Tory leader says the short-term pain is worth it. "We are dealing with the biggest underlying issues of our economy and society," he is expected to say in his conference-closing speech, according to excerpts released by the party. "The problems that no government has had the guts to tackle before.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Boris Johnson: Brexit hero under pressure

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has long defied political gravity, but is hoping his characteristic optimism can sustain him through the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and global supply problems. Labour shortages and rising energy prices are fuelling a cost-of-living crisis. But he is set to adopt a bullish tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives' annual conference on Wednesday, in person for only the second time since becoming prime minister in 2019. The previous 18 months have already been challenging after death tolls from Covid-19 in Britain soared to among the highest in Europe and Johnson himself nearly died in the pandemic.
POLITICS
Telegraph

Ayaan Hirsi Ali: ‘Britain should take the lead of the English-speaking world’

Ayaan Hirsi Ali is in a perpetual state of grave danger. In 2004, while a Dutch MP, a documentary she had written about about the subjugation of many Muslim women, called Submission, based on her book of the same name, resulted in the murder of the film’s director Theo Van Gogh. Van Gogh was stabbed to death in the street by the Islamist extremist Mohammed Bouyeri, who left a note on the body promising to come for Hirsi Ali next.
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

Britain's country houses may have been funded by exploitation – but we should be proud of them

Country houses have inspired shelf upon shelf of books. Many are lavishly illustrated and, one suspects, designed for those who prefer to look rather than to read. For all the excellence of the photography, they often disappoint when it comes to the text – being usually too free of context, and the architectural details representing a digest of what one could find in the relevant volume of Pevsner. Frankly, this genre of building has long deserved better than it has received.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

Britain is paying the price for pushing should-be manual workers into university education

I don’t want to let Boris Johnson off the hook for his feeble handling of the fuel crisis, but in trying to trace its long roots I was drawn to a speech made by the then new Prime Minister Gordon Brown at the University of Greenwich in October 2007. Praising the institution’s expansion drive he said: “We have 6 million unskilled workers in Britain today, we will need only a half million of these 6 million jobs in 2020, 5.5 million fewer unskilled jobs, and this disappearing demand for low skills and no skills and a rising demand for high skills explains why no young person can afford now to leave school without some skill or qualification.”
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Inside the secret world of Britain's nuclear submarine industry

In the secretive world of submarines it’s almost impossible to get anyone intimately involved with their construction or operation to talk about the capabilities of the multi-billion pound vessels. One exception to that rule is Ryan Ramsey, who served 23 years in the Royal Navy, including three commanding nuclear attack...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy