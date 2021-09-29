CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Facing Over Twice as Many Domestic Terror Threats as Foreign, FBI Says

By Alexandra Hutzler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. is approaching more than 2,700 domestic terrorism threats, compared with under 1,000 threats from foreign entities, the bureau says.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 13

Billi Jean
7d ago

If the USA 🇺🇸 would stop letting all these immigrants and refugees in our. country this wouldn't be happening. Thanks to Biden he brought terrorists to American soil. Trust this..They are sleepers amongst these so called refugees. Time will tell...

5
Arkansas Online

FBI to investigate threats to educators

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday ordered the FBI to work with local leaders nationwide to help address what he called a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" against educators and school board members over issues such as mask mandates and interpretations of critical race theory.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Mace
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI concerned by terror threat from Afghanistan, within US; DHS hammered on Haiti ‘crisis’

As the U.S. confronts a mounting threat posed by domestic extremists, national security officials Tuesday expressed deep concern for the potential reconstitution of al Qaida and a more potent ISIS-K terror group to launch attacks from Afghanistan following the chaotic exit of American military forces. National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

CNN's Jake Tapper calls President Biden's new poll numbers 'brutal'

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called new poll numbers for President Biden "brutal" on Wednesday. Quinnipiac University released its results from its latest survey which show Biden's approval numbers underwater. The president’s approval rating is at 38%, down from 42% last month. The survey, which was conducted Oct. 1-4, also showed disapproval of the president rising from 50% up to 53%.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Fbi#Domestic Terrorism#U S#Counterterrorism Division#Capitol Hill#The Justice Department#Congress#Associated Press#Americans
Fox News

CNN's Brianna Keilar lectures Nikki Haley on racism in America after former governor said US isn't racist

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar went after former UN ambassador Nikki Haley for declaring that the U.S. is not a "racist" country. During Wednesday morning's "Roll the Tape" segment, which is almost exclusively dedicated to attacking Republicans, Keilar slammed Haley as a "rising star in the GOP" turned "Republican pinball machine," for remarks she gave at the Reagan Presidential Library on Tuesday.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Trump endorsement falls flat in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Former President Donald Trump took his score-settling tour to Massachusetts this week in the hope of sticking it to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker. He might have done Baker a wicked huge favor. The two-term governor is weighing another run, meaning a Republican could defy national trends to lead...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Hong Kong police make largest smuggling bust worth $26.9M

Hong Kong authorities on Thursday said they have made their largest bust of a smuggling case, seizing goods including endangered species worth an estimated $26.9 million. The government said the smuggling ring operated using speedboats and that four trucks were also impounded in the raid. It said a 34-year-old man was arrested in the operation that began in June and more details were set to be released. A statement said the customs department and the marine police small boat division descended on the smugglers who were operating in the city's New Territories close to mainland China on Sept. 23. “This is the largest smuggling case among all forms of smuggling by air, sea and land detected by Customs on record in terms of the seizure value,” the government said. The semi-autonomous southern Chinese city has a high demand for luxury items along with abundant air and sea links to world markets.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

The Trump threat may soon get worse. Here’s the under-the-radar reason for it.

The sunny reading of the threat posed by Donald Trump goes like this: Yes, Trump hatched multiple schemes to overturn the 2020 election, but their implausibility, his incompetence and the unwillingness of Republicans to play along suggest there’s little to fear from a rerun in 2024. We should hope that’s...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Might Have to Stop the Steal

For a few hours inside the ransacked Capitol on January 6, then–Vice President Mike Pence helped to preserve the democratic order by insisting that he was powerless to change the outcome of the election. On January 6, 2025, that responsibility could fall to Vice President Kamala Harris, but the task of preventing a stolen presidential election won’t be that simple.
CONGRESS & COURTS
