Legendary country music star Alan Jackson just revealed he has a condition that may put an end to his decades-long touring career. Jackson has Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative condition that affects the nervous system, resulting in balance issues and compromised muscles. This may be the first you've heard of the disease, which is why it's important to learn what early symptoms come with it. Read on to learn about the first signs of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

