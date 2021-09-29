CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Member of local biking organization expresses concern after tragic death of 22-year-old bicyclist

By Danielle Johnson
 7 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — After the tragic news of a 22-year-old dying in a biking incident, a member of a local biking organization spoke out about measures he hopes to see taken to prevent such tragedies.

Matt Mick is a bicyclist and member of Bike Lafayette, a cycling organization focused on education, safety, infrastructure, and community in Acadiana.

Mick traveled across town to the Evangeline Thruway to meet for an interview with News 10. He said the commute took about 15 minutes.

UPDATE: Bicyclist killed in crash on Thruway Tuesday morning identified

He works in Downtown Lafayette and says his daily route is safe and simple, but today’s route required a lot of preparation.

“Before getting on the road, I had to look at it [the route] and say, ok is there somewhere I can cross? Is there possible a bike lane somewhere nearby?”

According to Mick, the answer is no.

“This is not a cycle-friendly part of town”, said Mick

This is just one of his concerns for pedestrians and cyclists.

After tragic news broke out about the 22-year bicyclist killed in moving traffic, Mick wonders how many more incidents will happen before it’s taken seriously.

“We have to start asking ourselves if this piece of infrastructure is serving the needs of the community, and if it’s resulting in deaths, then something needs to be done differently,” Mick said.

Police department urges safety as Lafayette sees increase in bicycle traffic

Mick, along with Patrick Abraham, a cyclist who lives in the area, hopes to see a pedestrian overpass or walkway built to prevent these accidents from happening.

“They should have a way for us to cross,” Abraham said. “We don’t have a section for us to cross without getting hit”

Bike Lafayette has a full list of cycling laws and motorist safety tips when sharing the road with cyclists on their website.

Visit Bike Lafayette for more information about the non-profit.

