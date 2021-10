Ultimately, seasonal affective disorder can set in as quickly and seamlessly as the fall foliage on the trees outside. The weather and foliage on the trees aren’t the only things that are changing around this time of year. As the sun starts to set earlier and earlier, peoples moods can be affected by the decrease in sunlight. This is often known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and it can make the winter months miserable for lots of people.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO