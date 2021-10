Wednesday night’s game between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders has been suspended because of a power outage at PNC Field with two outs in the top of the fifth inning with the RailRiders leading the Mets, 4-2. The lights on the left side of the ballpark went out once at the end of the fourth inning and again with two outs in the top of the fifth. The game is scheduled to resume on Thursday at 5:05 p.m. with all nine innings to be played. Thursday’s scheduled game will be played as a seven-inning game after the conclusion of the first game. Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard pitched a 1-2-3 inning in his one scheduled inning of a Major League rehab assignment.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO