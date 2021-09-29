CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Differential effects of UK COVID-19 lockdowns tracked across social groups

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in the UK, the virus and its related lockdown measures had unequal and varying impacts on people's income, time use, and subjective well-being based on their gender, ethnicity and educational level, according to a new study of around 51,000 UK adults. The study is published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Muzhi Zhou of the University of Oxford, UK, and colleagues.

UPI News

COVID-19 lockdowns revealed significant, cliche gender differences

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- The pandemic's earliest lockdowns offered social scientists a rare opportunity to study the impacts of an emergency on behavior across large populations. According to a new study, published Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports, women made longer phone calls and more faithfully abided by lockdown orders during the spring of 2020.
Nature.com

Why lockdown and distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to increase the social class achievement gap

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced teachers and parents to quickly adapt to a new educational context: distance learning. Teachers developed online academic material while parents taught the exercises and lessons provided by teachers to their children at home. Considering that the use of digital tools in education has dramatically increased during this crisis, and it is set to continue, there is a pressing need to understand the impact of distance learning. Taking a multidisciplinary view, we argue that by making the learning process rely more than ever on families, rather than on teachers, and by getting students to work predominantly via digital resources, school closures exacerbate social class academic disparities. To address this burning issue, we propose an agenda for future research and outline recommendations to help parents, teachers and policymakers to limit the impact of the lockdown on social-class-based academic inequality.
uky.edu

Track UK's Progress on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 30, 2021) — In an ongoing effort to promote trust and transparency, the University of Kentucky continues to update its COVID-19 data dashboard twice a week. In response to feedback from the community, earlier this month, UK increased the frequency with which the dashboard is updated; it...
outbreaknewstoday.com

Canada COVID-19: CMA calls for lockdowns in Alberta and Saskatchewan

The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is calling for “circuit breakers”, or mini-lockdowns in some western provinces, saying the health systems are “breaking down”. In a statement from CMA President, Dr. Katharine Smart today:. We are now witnessing an unprecedented health care crisis in Alberta and Saskatchewan – and patients and...
kjzz.org

Birds Expanded Into Gaps Left By Humans During COVID-19 Lockdown

Red-tailed Hawk abundances decreased near highways, perhaps because roadkills decreased. Reduced traffic caused by COVID-19 lockdowns made cities a little less noisy, a little less polluted and a little less hazardous to wildlife. A study published in the journal Science Advances shows those conditions brought about a big bounce-back among...
hot96.com

Sydney’s unvaccinated warned of social isolation when COVID-19 lockdown ends

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Sydney residents who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 risk being barred from various social activities even when they are freed from stay-at-home orders in December, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned on Tuesday. Under a roadmap to exit lockdown in Australia’s biggest city, unvaccinated people are...
WTAX

Men and women handled the COVID-19 lockdowns differently

Researchers in Vienna looked at mobile phone data from 1.2 milllion Austrians from between February and June 2020. They found in general, people made fewer, but longer phone calls right after lockdown started, and phone calls involving women lasted significantly longer. After the first lockdown was announced in Austria, women calling other women had calls 1.5 times longer than before the pandemic began, and phone calls from men to women lasted nearly twice as long. The researchers also found that pre-existing social differences between men and women were amplified during the lockdown, with women going out far less than men. The data also showed that men visited a large recreational area and shopping mall during lockdown more often than women did. In addition, once lockdown restrictions were lifted, men returned to their pre-pandemic lives and behavior patterns more quickly than women did. Study co-author Stefan Thurner adds, “We are providing concrete information for policymakers which can either be used for planning in an acute crisis, or flow into a more targeted health planning, or could even lead to considerations on how to achieve a more gender-equitable society. (Daily Mail)
Nature.com

Change sign detection with differential MDL change statistics and its applications to COVID-19 pandemic analysis

We are concerned with the issue of detecting changes and their signs from a data stream. For example, when given time series of COVID-19 cases in a region, we may raise early warning signals of an epidemic by detecting signs of changes in the data. We propose a novel methodology to address this issue. The key idea is to employ a new information-theoretic notion, which we call the differential minimum description length change statistics (D-MDL), for measuring the scores of change sign. We first give a fundamental theory for D-MDL. We then demonstrate its effectiveness using synthetic datasets. We apply it to detecting early warning signals of the COVID-19 epidemic using time series of the cases for individual countries. We empirically demonstrate that D-MDL is able to raise early warning signals of events such as significant increase/decrease of cases. Remarkably, for about \(64\%\) of the events of significant increase of cases in studied countries, our method can detect warning signals as early as nearly six days on average before the events, buying considerably long time for making responses. We further relate the warning signals to the dynamics of the basic reproduction number R0 and the timing of social distancing. The results show that our method is a promising approach to the epidemic analysis from a data science viewpoint.
WZOZ 103.1

New Website Tracks COVID Vaccine Status, Effectiveness In NY

A new website is helping to inform New Yorkers on the effectiveness of the COVID vaccine by tracking vaccine status and hospitalizations. With the rise of the Delta variant and COVID breakthrough cases, the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines has become a popular topic in recent months. In an effort to present a clear picture of how the vaccines are working amidst the Delta surge, the state of New York has created a website that basically tracks COVID cases, the perctage of those cases among vaccinated individuals, as well as the percentage of those hospitalized who are vaccinated versus unvaccinated.
The Independent

Oxford Covid jab creator criticises west for ‘embarrassment of riches’ in vaccine supply

One of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid jab has hit out at the west’s “embarrassment of riches” in vaccine supply as she called on world leaders to do more to ensure developing countries can immunise their populations during the next phase of the pandemic.In a letter published in the Science Translational Medicine journal on Wednesday, Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, of Oxford University, repeated the mantra that “no one is safe until we are all safe” and urged rich countries to play their part in the equitable distribution of vaccines.Countries that are less economically developed have received fewer jabs...
Mission Local

Covid-19 Tracker: Tracking uncertainty

Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat regular) Covid-19 data dump. Other than a jump in reported September covid-related deaths, the numbers remain remarkably stable. According to something called the COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub, infections nationally will continue a slow steady decline through March (implying no winter...
fox29.com

COVID-19 lockdowns, crowded cargo ports leading to holiday shortages

From the COVID-19 pandemic to cargo backups at California ports, there are a few reasons why Americans could find holiday shopping challenging this year. The more transmissible delta variant shuttered the economy in Asia including Bangladesh, where many clothing factories temporarily closed over the summer. Bangladesh’s clothing factories are part of the world’s second-largest garment industry. Since the pandemic started in March 2020, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association estimates the industry lost $3 billion in orders last year.
BBC

Dr Michael Watt: Neurologist removed from medical register

Former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt has been removed from the medical register - meaning he can no longer practise medicine in the UK. The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) made the move after Dr Watt made a voluntary application to be removed from the register. His work and...
Paducah Sun

Tracking COVID-19 data

West Kentucky COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations beginning to decline. Every day you hear numbers related to COVID-19, and sometimes it can be overwhelming. We dug through state data to examine where Kentucky stands today compared to roughly a month ago.
KDVR.com

How effective is natural COVID-19 immunity?

DENVER (KDVR) — Natural immunity data isn’t drilled down in Colorado, but it makes the difference between 55% of Coloradans being immune to COVID-19 and 70%. The University of Colorado School of Public Health says people who caught COVID-19 have comparable immunity rates to vaccinations. According to a COVID modeling...
Iola Register

Pill cuts worst effects from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a potential leap forward in the global fight against the pandemic, drugmaker Merck said Friday that its experimental pill for people sick with COVID-19 reduced hospitalizations and deaths by half. That could add a whole new easy-to-use weapon to an arsenal that already includes the COVID-19...
Nature.com

Differentiating coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from influenza and dengue

The novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) presents with non-specific clinical features. This may result in misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis, and lead to further transmission in the community. We aimed to derive early predictors to differentiate COVID-19 from influenza and dengue. The study comprised 126 patients with COVID-19, 171 with influenza and 180 with dengue, who presented within 5 days of symptom onset. All cases were confirmed by reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction tests. We used logistic regression models to identify demographics, clinical characteristics and laboratory markers in classifying COVID-19 versus influenza, and COVID-19 versus dengue. The performance of each model was evaluated using receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves. Shortness of breath was the strongest predictor in the models for differentiating between COVID-19 and influenza, followed by diarrhoea. Higher lymphocyte count was predictive of COVID-19 versus influenza and versus dengue. In the model for differentiating between COVID-19 and dengue, patients with cough and higher platelet count were at increased odds of COVID-19, while headache, joint pain, skin rash and vomiting/nausea were indicative of dengue. The cross-validated area under the ROC curve for all four models was above 0.85. Clinical features and simple laboratory markers for differentiating COVID-19 from influenza and dengue are identified in this study which can be used by primary care physicians in resource limited settings to determine if further investigations or referrals would be required.
eturbonews.com

Mitigating the Negative Effects of COVID-19 on Tourism Now

Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, made a presentation to the XXV Inter-American Congress of Ministers and High-level Authorities of Tourism today, October 6, 2021. This presentation was made as part the Plenary Session 3: Strategies to mitigate the negative effects of COVID-19 on Tourism: Incentives and support for tourism-related companies.
