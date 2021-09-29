Attack Of The Hollywood Clichés! Trailer: Netflix Takes On Hollywood's Tropes With Tongue Firmly In Cheek
Where would Hollywood be without its many clichés? The meet-cute. The maverick cop. The spit-take. Sure, we've seen them a million items, but you can always revisit a classic — or so they say. Love them or hate them, these Hollywood staples are here to stay, so we have no choice but to accept that truth. And if you need a little help finding the fun in the great, overused tropes, Netflix is calling in some big names for a silly one-off special, "Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!"www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0