Attack Of The Hollywood Clichés! Trailer: Netflix Takes On Hollywood's Tropes With Tongue Firmly In Cheek

By Shania Russell
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere would Hollywood be without its many clichés? The meet-cute. The maverick cop. The spit-take. Sure, we've seen them a million items, but you can always revisit a classic — or so they say. Love them or hate them, these Hollywood staples are here to stay, so we have no choice but to accept that truth. And if you need a little help finding the fun in the great, overused tropes, Netflix is calling in some big names for a silly one-off special, "Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!"

wegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Jason Statham Movie Is Dominating Netflix

In terms of Netflix subscribers flocking to a star’s back catalog any time a new movie is made available, Jason Statham is quickly earning a reputation as the streaming service’s chrome-domed, ass-kicking version of Adam Sandler, such is the popularity of his mid-budget actioners on the world’s most popular streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
MovieWeb

The Lost Boys Remake Is Happening at Warner Bros., Cast and Director Announced

The iconic vampire movie The Lost Boys is getting rebooted as a movie at Warner Bros. For the past few years, there had been plans to develop a TV series adaptation of The Lost Boys, but the production just could not get off the ground. The studio has now made the decision to bring the Frog Brothers back to the big screen instead, with the plans for the television show now dead in the water.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt, Ato Essandoh Join Benicio Del Toro Thriller ‘Reptile’ (Exclusive)

Alicia Silverstone, Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh have joined Benicio Del Toro and Justin Timberlake in Reptile, a crime thriller that Grant Singer is directing for Netflix. Also joining the cast are Frances Fisher (Watchmen) and Eric Bogosian (Succession). Written by Singer and Benjamin Brewer, the script centers on a hardened detective (Del Toro) who, after the the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life. Silverstone is playing Del Toro’s wife, while Pitt is a man so...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Jeen-Yuhs Documentary Trailer Takes Kanye West's Story to Netflix

Netflix recently announced a ton of new content and projects coming to the streaming service. One of the documentaries will be all about Kanye West and we have a new clip to share with you. Netflix announced the release of a new multi-part Kanye West documentary, sharing a teaser trailer for the project as part of its part huge Tudum fan event. The new film, titled Jeen-Yuhs, was acquired for $30 million, and has been in the making for 21 years. This doc will feature rare and never-before-seen footage of West, including home videos and behind the scenes footage of him in the studio. Jeen-Yuhs hits the streaming site in 2022, but Netflix has yet to specify a release date.
TV & VIDEOS
Jamestown Press

HOLLYWOOD CALLING

The cast of “Out of the Blue” was out on the town earlier this month as actors, cameramen, producers and directors set up shop to film scenes at Simpatico Jamestown. Pedestrians on Narragansett Avenue during the Sept. 8 visit from Hollywood were greeted with an appearance of Diane Kruger, the German actress who starred as Bridget von Hammersmark in Quentin Taratino’s 2009 blockbuster “Inglourious Basterds.” A former member of People’s list of the 50 most beautiful people in the world, she could be seen sitting at a table on the Simpatico patio to film scenes at the fictional Twin Oaks Cafe. The crew also filmed at Goat Island and on a yacht at Newport Shipyard.
JAMESTOWN, RI
MovieWeb

Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini Trailer Celebrates Hollywood's Sultan of Splatter

Get ready to dust off your Creepshow VHS tape and brew a pot of coffee, this documentary will have you up all night watching your favorite horror movies from youth through present day. The new trailer for Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini takes us down the haunted memory lane starting from the convincing wrist-slashing effect in the opening scenes of George A. Romero's Martin to Savini's Special Makeup Effects Program. Get your associates in gore!
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Marc Pilcher, Emmy-Winning ‘Bridgerton’ Makeup Designer, Dies of COVID-19 at 53

Marc Pilcher, the U.K-based hair and makeup designer who won an Emmy for Bridgerton, has died. He was 53. Pilcher passed away on Sunday after a battle with COVID-19 just three weeks after he won the Creative Arts Emmy award for his work on the hit Netflix series, his agent confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was double vaccinated and had no underlying health conditions. “It is with the deepest of hearts we confirm that Marc Elliot Pilcher, Academy Award nominee and Emmy Award-winning hair and makeup designer/stylist, passed away after a battle with COVID-19 on Sunday,” reads a statement, in part, from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FANGORIA

Take a Peek At LUGOSI: THE RISE AND FALL OF HOLLYWOOD'S DRACULA

Koren Shadmi's brand new upcoming graphic novel chronicles the life of the iconic Bela Lugosi. After gaining notoriety as Count Dracula in Universal's adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel, Lugosi eventually faced hardships and battled addiction. Check out a sneak peek of some of the pages from the upcoming graphic novel. But first, here's an exclusive quote from Koren Shadmi, discussing why he chose Lugosi as the subject for this piece.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Violet’ Trailer: Justin Theroux Is the Voice Inside Olivia Munn’s Head in Hollywood Drama

Kicking that pesky voice inside your head, the one that feeds self-doubt and criticism, can be a superhuman task for most. But writer and producer Justine Bateman’s directorial debut “Violet” is a cinematic kick-ass to that very voice, here specifically incarnated by Justin Theroux. The Hollywood industry thriller starring Olivia Munn as a stressed-out executive opens in New York and Los Angeles on October 29 from Relativity Media, followed by a nationwide expansion.
MOVIES
Deadline

Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Rom-Com Adds Traiblazing ‘Married… With Children’ Actress Amanda Bearse

Amanda Bearse (Married…with Children) has found one of the first roles of a newly rebooted screen career in Universal Pictures’ history-making rom-com Bros—the first studio film to feature an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast, with queer actors taking on queer roles, as well as all heterosexual characters. She joins an all-star ensemble led by Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane, which also includes TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz and Guy Branum. Bros is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about two gay men—played by Eichner and Macfarlane—maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love…Maybe. They’re both very busy. Bearse will portray the mother of Macfarlane’s...
MOVIES
/Film

The 15 Worst Sci-Fi Movies Of The 21st Century (So Far)

Science fiction pushes our imaginations beyond reality, but creating it is like "The Matrix" — sci-fi stories only work if we're plugged in for the ride. Anything that ruins the illusion breaks the architecture, and there's no colorful pill that we can take to recover. Bad science fiction can mistake...
MOVIES

