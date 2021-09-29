How Digital Therapy Compares to In-Person Sessions, According to Therapists
With the creation of sites like Talkspace and Cerebral, digital therapy has slowly gained popularity. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, with many people met with their therapists in person switching to virtual appointments. And with the ongoing pandemic, more people need access to mental health care. Digital therapy offers the chance to meet with a therapist regardless of where you live or how easily you can leave home. But when it comes to the benefits of digital therapy versus in-person therapy, how do the two compare?www.wellandgood.com
