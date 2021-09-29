How Digital Therapy Compares to In-Person Sessions, According to Therapists

Anyone who's ever tried to make a seemingly simple choice while stressed or anxious likely knows that both emotional states can seriously hinder sound decision-making. In fact, you might agonize over a choice more than you normally would and still make a not-so-great call in the end. When you consider that stress and anxiety are biologically programmed to help us outrun predators and other threats, you'd think they'd work in favor of making good choices so we could, you know, survive on the savannah. What, then, explains the link between anxiety, stress, and decision-making that's not so great?

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO